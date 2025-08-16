Flash: New Cyprus swimming pool law & regulations in English

Following numerous email requests, a printable version of the new Cyprus swimming pool law and regulations in English may be downloaded from my website by clicking here.

(You may send the 40-page document to anyone who may be interested, but please respect the copyright notice by acknowledging the source.)

Please remember that my translations are for general guidance only and should not be treated as legal advice. If you’re unsure how the new law affects your property, I recommend seeking professional legal advice or consulting local authorities.

What has changed?

The most significant changes apply to people living in apartment complexes or other developments with six or more residential units that share a swimming pool.

Key updates

No more lifeguard requirement – Shared pools are no longer obliged to employ a lifeguard.

New Role: Swimming Pool Manager

A new obligation has been introduced: every shared pool must now have a ‘Swimming Pool Manager’.

This manager must be a registered property owner within the development .

Additional swimming pool safety & maintenance rules

The 2025 law also introduces stricter safety standards:

Swimming pools must be equipped with basic safety equipment , a first-aid kit , and clear signage displaying pool rules.

, a , and displaying pool rules. A list of emergency contacts (hospital, doctor, ambulance, etc.) must be posted in a visible location.

General rule for all swimming pools

When it’s no longer in use, the swimming pool area must be securely fenced and must be fitted with a protective cover. (This requirement applies to all swimming pools.)

Why the swimming pool changes matter

The updated law, which has been 20 years in the making, strikes a balance between reducing bureaucracy for residential complexes and ensuring safety standards remain in place. By removing the costly obligations of lifeguards and permits, it eases the administrative and financial burden for property owners, while still demanding responsibility through the introduction of a designated pool manager.

Final note

Once again, please remember: my translation is for informational purposes only. For tailored guidance, always consult with:

Your lawyer or legal advisor

Your municipal office

Your management committee (if applicable)

For the complete unofficial English translation of the 2025 Cyprus swimming pool law regulations, you can download a printable version the 40-page document directly from my website.