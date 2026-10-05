Cyprus authorised 4,401 building permits in the first half of 2026, up 29.5% on the same period last year, as apartment blocks drove a sharp rise in the number of homes covered by approved projects.

The permits provide for the construction of 11,100 dwelling units, a 67.8% increase year on year, according to the Statistical Service of Cyprus. The figures point to a larger development pipeline, although permits do not confirm that every project will proceed or when construction will begin.

Apartment blocks dominate planned homes

Residential apartment blocks accounted for 7,832 of the dwelling units covered by permits between January and June. That was 85.3% more than in the first half of 2025, when permits covered 4,227 units in this category.

By comparison, permits covered 1,760 single houses, up 4.2%, and 671 buildings with two housing units, up 25.2%. Residential and commercial apartment blocks added another 837 units, more than five times the 164 recorded a year earlier.

June permits rise 18.3%

In June alone, authorities authorised 751 building permits, an 18.3% increase on June 2025. The projects had a combined value of €469.5 million and covered 394,717 square metres. They provide for 2,122 dwelling units.

Across the first six months, the total value of permitted projects reached €2.57 billion, up 48.2% year on year. Their combined area rose 47.1%, to about 2.10 million square metres.

Residential building activity led those gains. The permitted area for residential buildings increased 65.8% to 1.90 million square metres, while their value rose 66% to €2.21 billion.

What the figures show

The sharpest increase in planned homes was in apartment blocks, while the growth in permits’ residential area and value also points to a stronger pipeline for housing projects. The statistics record permits authorised; they do not measure homes completed, construction starts, sales or market prices.

Source: Statistical Service of Cyprus, “Building Permits: June 2026”, published 5 October 2026.