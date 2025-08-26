From houses to apartment blocks: Cyprus property boom

Over the past twelve years, the Cyprus housing market has undergone a dramatic transformation, with detached houses gradually giving way to high-rise apartment blocks that now dominate both urban skylines and the property sector’s value.

According to data from the Statistical Service of Cyprus (Cystat), processed by StockWatch, the first four months of 2013 saw permits issued for 852 detached houses, 464 semi-detached houses, 401 residential apartment blocks, and 71 mixed-use apartment blocks.

Twelve years later, in January – April 2025, the figures had shifted dramatically: 1,003 detached houses, 367 semi-detached houses, 2,789 residential apartment blocks, and 162 mixed-use apartment blocks.

Apartment blocks now dominate, accounting for around two-thirds (65%) of all residential units in 2025, compared with less than 25% in 2013.

While overall construction volumes fluctuated, the structure of housing development has been fundamentally reshaped. The transformation is reflected not only in the number of new units, but also in their total floor area and project value.

Detached houses: the decline of a once-dominant category

In January – April 2013, amid the financial crisis, permits were issued for 852 detached houses, covering 220,600 m² and valued at €214 million.

The following year saw a steep fall to 490 units (-43%), while both floor area and project value also dropped sharply.

A mild recovery followed in 2015 – 2016, with further strengthening in 2017 – 2019 when detached houses reached their highest pre-pandemic levels (894 and 907 units respectively). Floor area peaked at nearly 240,000 m², and project value exceeded €230 million.

The pandemic year 2020 brought another downturn (-22%), followed by a strong rebound in 2021 – 2022. However, 2023 and 2024 recorded fresh declines. In 2025, permits rose slightly to 1,003 units, but not enough to regain early 2020s levels.

Detached houses remain a significant part of Cyprus’ construction sector but have gradually lost their former dominance.

Semi-detached houses: modest but resilient

Semi-detached homes totalled 464 units in January–April 2013, with 48,300 m² and €46.5 million in value. In 2014, they plunged by 63% to 170 units, reflecting the pressure of the economic crisis.

From 2016 onwards, gradual recovery set in. By 2018, permits climbed to 316 units. Despite some dips in 2019 – 2020, the upward trend resumed, reaching 367 units in 2025, valued at €66.8 million.

Though their share of total housing output remains limited, semi-detached homes have shown steady resilience.

Apartment blocks: from the margins to the centre

In January – April 2013, permits for residential apartment blocks stood at just 401 units. By 2014, they had more than halved to 181.

The tide turned in 2015, with steady growth leading to an extraordinary surge in 2019 (1,232 units, €166 million). After a small dip in 2020, 2021 marked a turning point with 1,874 units and a project value of €282.7 million.

Growth resumed after minor fluctuations, culminating in a record-breaking 2,789 units in 2025, with 402,800 m² and a value of €441.8 million.

Apartment blocks have now become the central pillar of Cyprus’ housing sector, representing nearly two-thirds of new residential units.

Mixed-use apartment blocks: volatile but significant

Mixed-use apartment blocks have seen dramatic swings. From 71 units in early 2013, they collapsed to just 2 in 2014, before bouncing back to 74 in 2015. Numbers have fluctuated since, with sharp rises and falls depending on individual large-scale projects.

In 2025, permits stood at 162 units valued at €39.3 million, lower than 2024 but still well above the early 2010s.

Overall trends: bigger, denser, higher value

In January – April 2013, residential building permits totalled 1,788 units, with a floor area of 357,200 m² and project value of €336.8 million.

By January – April 2025, the figures had soared to 4,321 units (+142%), 738,600 m² (+107%), and €857.8 million (+155%).

The shift from detached houses to apartment blocks is clear: construction has grown not only in scale but also in value, with larger and more complex projects dominating the market.

Cyprus’ housing development has entered a new era – one where vertical living, density, and urban apartment blocks define the future.