Cyprus emerging as a hub for foreign entrepreneurs

Cyprus is rapidly gaining ground as one of Europe’s most promising business destinations, ranking among the top five countries for entrepreneurs relocating from abroad.

According to William Russell’s report Best European Countries to Start a Business as an Expat, Cyprus secured fifth place across Europe, scoring 6.77 out of 10.

Why Cyprus stands out

William Russell’s research assessed several key indicators for entrepreneurial growth, including new business density, first-year survival rates, coworking space availability, labour force participation, and venture capital investment levels.

Cyprus shines as a rising startup destination, offering entrepreneurs a strategic base in the Mediterranean with direct access to the European market.

Business Density : 12.79 new companies per 1,000 employees.

: 12.79 new companies per 1,000 employees. Survival Rate : 87.8% of startups remain active after their first year, showing stable conditions for new ventures.

: 87.8% of startups remain active after their first year, showing stable conditions for new ventures. Funding Challenge: Venture capital investment remains low, at just $500,000, highlighting limited financing opportunities.

Despite modest investment levels, Cyprus is increasingly seen as a hotspot for digital nomads and small business founders seeking a Mediterranean hub within the EU.

Rankings across Europe

United Kingdom – 1st place (8.66/10) : Leads the list with a thriving venture capital ecosystem worth £3.15 billion, 18.62 new businesses per 1,000 employees, and strong infrastructure.

: Leads the list with a thriving venture capital ecosystem worth £3.15 billion, 18.62 new businesses per 1,000 employees, and strong infrastructure. Sweden – 2nd place (8.01/10) : Europe’s champion in business survival, with 97.1% of startups surviving their first year. Advanced tech infrastructure and social stability add to its appeal.

: Europe’s champion in business survival, with 97.1% of startups surviving their first year. Advanced tech infrastructure and social stability add to its appeal. Netherlands – 3rd place (7.47/10) : Boasts the highest labour force participation among the top five (57.71%) and a 95.7% business survival rate, making it a solid choice for expats.

: Boasts the highest labour force participation among the top five (57.71%) and a 95.7% business survival rate, making it a solid choice for expats. Switzerland – 4th place (7.37/10): Combines high productivity and $879.5 million in venture capital investments, despite a smaller domestic market.

Category leaders across Europe

The report also highlighted standout performers in specific categories:

Estonia : Highest density of new businesses (24.32 per 1,000 employees).

: Highest density of new businesses (24.32 per 1,000 employees). Sweden : Best survival rate for startups (97.1%).

: Best survival rate for startups (97.1%). Luxembourg : Most coworking spaces per capita (10.5 per 100,000 residents).

: Most coworking spaces per capita (10.5 per 100,000 residents). Hungary : Highest labour force participation (88.61%).

: Highest labour force participation (88.61%). United Kingdom : Largest venture capital investment (£3.15 billion).

: Largest venture capital investment (£3.15 billion). Germany: Highest number of Forbes-listed billionaires (121).

Conclusion

Cyprus may still face funding hurdles, but its entrepreneur-friendly environment, strategic location, and strong survival rate for startups make it a rising star on the European entrepreneurial map. For expats, it offers the perfect balance of Mediterranean lifestyle and EU market access.