Cyprus updates Airbnb law to align with EU framework

By Nigel Howarth
Cyprus updates its short-term rental laws to align with EU framework.

The Cyprus House of Representatives has unanimously approved amendments to the Law on the Regulation of the Establishment and Operation of Hotels and Tourist Accommodation, ensuring it aligns with a new EU framework for short-term rental services such as Airbnb and Booking.com.

Unified EU framework for short-term stays

The new EU framework aims to bring consistency across all EU Member States. It sets out how data should be collected and shared between property hosts, online platforms, and public authorities — making the short-term rental market more transparent, safe, and reliable for both guests and hosts.

What the new rules mean

The updated law introduces several important changes:

  • Clearer registration rules for property owners and hosts offering short-term stays.
  • Visible registration numbers on all listings, helping travellers identify legitimate accommodation.
  • Better data sharing between online platforms (like Airbnb) and public authorities to support tourism planning.
  • Easier access to reliable statistics for researchers and tourism professionals.
  • Penalties for those who fail to comply with the new requirements.

With more accurate information available, visitors will find it easier to book licensed, safe, and transparent stays, while hosts and local communities benefit from fairer competition.

For the tourism industry, these updates also mean access to more dependable data to support strategic planning, destination marketing, and sustainable growth.

The new EU-aligned framework officially comes into force on 20 May 2026, giving hosts, property managers, and platforms time to adapt their systems and ensure full compliance.

Previous article
Deleted files recovered in new “Golden Passport” investigation

