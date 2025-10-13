Cyprus closes “Golden Passport” loopholes following EU demands

StockWatch reports that Cyprus is moving ahead with significant legislative amendments to the law governing the granting of Cypriot citizenship to investors and their families, as part of efforts to avoid European Union sanctions in the wake of the Golden Passport scandal.

Following instructions from the Attorney General, the Ministry of the Interior has submitted a bill to the House of Representatives that effectively closes every loophole in the current legislation which might allow a revival of Cyprus’ “Golden Passport” scheme, formally known as the Cyprus Investment Programme.

The “Golden Passport” scheme, which previously allowed the Council of Ministers to grant citizenship to investors and their family members, was terminated in November 2020, after the European Commission launched infringement proceedings against Cyprus.

However, to formally conclude the infringement case, the European Commission has requested that Cyprus remove specific legal provisions to ensure there is no longer any legislative framework permitting a future return of the “Golden Passport” scheme.

According to the explanatory report accompanying the amendment, titled “Population Register (Amending) (No. 2) Law of 2025”, the new provisions result from consultations between the Republic’s Legal Service and the European Commission, with Brussels’ full consent.

Provisions on loss of citizenship & Golden Passport

The proposed legislation also introduces new rules on the removal of Cypriot citizenship. It sets a 60-day deadline for affected individuals to appeal to the Independent Committee for the Review of Citizenship Deprivation.

In addition, the Minister of the Interior will now be required to publish a notice in the Official Gazette when a person is stripped of Cypriot citizenship. This aims to alert public, semi-public and private organisations, helping prevent the misuse of invalid ID cards or passports.

Authorities say the move also enhances transparency in citizenship-related procedures. The Data Protection Commissioner has already approved the new provision, which has also undergone legal review and received Cabinet approval during its session on 29 September 2025.

The full text of the draft law is available from StockWatch