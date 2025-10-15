Cyprus’ priciest property sales of summer 2025

The 100 most expensive property sales completed across Cyprus in July and August 2025 totalled €201.4 million, keeping the market active and vibrant, according to Ask Wire, a company that uses advanced technology to monitor transactions, asking prices, and construction activity across the real estate sector.

Ask Wire has published data on the highest-value property transactions completed in July and August 2025, including the top ten sales per district.

Top 10 most expensive property sales in July

According to the company’s press release, the ten priciest property sales in Cyprus during July 2025 amounted to €31.95 million, with the top sale being a building in the Katholiki area of Limassol, sold for €9 million.

Among the ten most expensive properties:

Limassol recorded four transactions,

recorded four transactions, Nicosia and Famagusta had two each,

and Famagusta had two each, Larnaca and Paphos recorded one sale each.

The 50 most expensive property transactions of July (ten per district) reached a combined €72.8 million.

Limassol dominated, securing the top three deals and accounting for 34.4% of the total value of the 50 priciest sales. Nicosia followed with 23.1%, Paphos with 16.2%, Famagusta with 15.6%, and Larnaca with 10.6%. In absolute figures:

Limassol : €25 million

: €25 million Nicosia : €16.8 million

: €16.8 million Paphos : €11.8 million

: €11.8 million Famagusta : €11.4 million

: €11.4 million Larnaca: €7.75 million

No Property Type Sale Price District / Municipality – Community 1 Building €9 million Limassol / Katholiki 2 Offices €4 million Limassol / Ayia Napa 3 Land €2.8 million Limassol / Agios Tychonas 4 Land €2.76 million Famagusta / Paralimni 5 Land €2.75 million Kato Paphos 6 House €2.2 million Limassol / Mesa Geitonia 7 Land €2.2 million Famagusta / Paralimni 8 Apartment €2.15 million Nicosia / Agios Andreas 9 Apartment €2.15 million Nicosia / Agioi Omologites 10 Land €1.95 million Larnaca / Livadia

Source: Department of Lands and Surveys, Analysis: Ask Wire

The 10 most expensive property sales in August

In August 2025, the ten priciest sales nationwide totalled €83.5 million, with the most expensive being office premises in Limassol’s Tsiflikoudia area, sold for €58 million, one of the most expensive property transactions of the year.

Among the top ten:

Limassol led again with five deals,

led again with five deals, Famagusta followed with three,

followed with three, Larnaca and Paphos with one each.

The 50 biggest August transactions (ten per district) were worth €128.6 million in total.

Limassol once again dominated, with its top ten deals representing a massive 61% of the total value of August’s 50 most expensive sales. Famagusta surprised the market with €17.3 million, accounting for 13.5% of the total. Larnaca followed with 12.5%, Paphos with 8.2%, and Nicosia with just 4.8%.

No Property Type Sale Price District / Municipality – Community 1 Offices €58 million Limassol / Tsiflikoudia 2 Plot €4.3 million Larnaca / Skala 3 Plot €3 million Limassol / Katholiki 4 House €2.97 million Famagusta / Ayia Napa 5 House €2.7 million Famagusta / Paralimni 6 Plot €2.66 million Limassol / Katholiki 7 Field €2.6 million Paphos / Konia 8 House €2.5 million Limassol / Asomatos 9 House €2.4 million Famagusta / Paralimni 10 Apartment €2.3 million Limassol / Mouttagiaka

Source: Department of Lands and Surveys, Analysis: Ask Wire

Market insights from Ask Wire’s CEO

Ask Wire CEO Pavlos Loizou highlighted that July was a unique month in their analysis, as all districts of Cyprus were represented among the top ten high-value sales, a rare occurrence that indicates a broader spread of luxury property demand across the island.

He also noted Famagusta’s strong performance, surpassing Larnaca and nearly matching Paphos in total transaction value. This was driven by several sales exceeding €1 million, compared to fewer high-value transactions in Larnaca and Paphos.

In August, Limassol reaffirmed its status as Cyprus’ powerhouse for high-end real estate, with the €58 million office sale underlining its dominant role in the market.

Meanwhile, Famagusta continued to attract not only tourists but also property investors, showing strong momentum through the summer months. In contrast, Nicosia experienced a notable decline in buyer and investor activity.

Loizou also pointed out that three major land plots were among the top ten sales, located in Larnaca (Skala area) and Limassol (Katholiki). Although it remains uncertain whether these plots will be developed into residential properties, their inclusion highlights ongoing discussions around urban land utilisation and the issue of idle plots in city centres.