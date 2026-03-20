Cyprus tightens regulations boosting safety in property sector

The construction sector is entering a new phase of modernisation following the publication of updated regulations reshaping the framework governing mechanical and electrical (M&E) installations in buildings.

The reforms are designed to enhance safety, improve construction quality and strengthen the energy performance of new developments.

The changes mark a significant shift in how building systems are designed, implemented and monitored, reflecting growing demands for higher standards across the property sector.

ETEK welcomes long-awaited regulations reform

The Cyprus Scientific and Technical Chamber (ETEK) has described the introduction of the new regulations as a development of “particular importance”. According to the organisation, the move addresses a long-standing call for a substantive upgrade in the way M&E installations are handled throughout the construction lifecycle.

The updated framework is expected to lay stronger foundations for improved building control, higher-quality construction, enhanced installation safety and greater protection for property owners and occupants. It also elevates the role of engineers while promoting more energy-efficient buildings.

New requirements for building permit applications

Under the new rules, all applications for building permits submitted after 11 March 2026 must include comprehensive studies of mechanical installations. This requirement covers heating and air conditioning systems, domestic hot water production, as well as any specialised technical systems where applicable.

In a notable expansion of scope, the regulations now apply to single-family homes, removing previous exemptions and significantly broadening the framework’s reach across residential development.

Regulations include supervision & compliance checks

For the first time, the regulations establish compulsory supervision and inspection of M&E installations by the design engineer. Property owners will be required to appoint the study engineer as the supervising engineer, ensuring that project execution aligns fully with the approved designs.

Upon completion of works, developers must submit formal certification from both mechanical and electrical engineers, confirming that installations have been carried out in accordance with the approved study and the terms of the building permit.

New registry to raise professional standards

The reforms also introduce the creation of a Register of Study and Supervising Engineers under ETEK. Mandatory registration for the submission of studies will come into force in July 2028.

The registry framework will include requirements for ongoing education, professional indemnity insurance and strengthened practical training. These measures aim to ensure high levels of professionalism, competence and accountability within the engineering sector.

ETEK emphasises that the implementation of these regulations represents a decisive step towards modernising the construction landscape, laying the groundwork for a safer, higher-quality and more sustainable built environment.

At the same time, the organisation confirms it remains in continuous consultation and cooperation with the Ministry of the Interior to ensure the smooth rollout of the new regulatory framework across the sector.