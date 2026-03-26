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Sales of Cyprus apartments surge as buyers seek affordability

By Nigel Howarth
Cyprus apartments top sales in 2025.

A pronounced shift towards more affordable housing options is reshaping the property market in Cyprus, with apartments firmly dominating buyer preferences, according to a 2025 analysis by Landbank Analytics.

The analysis highlights both the realistic purchasing power of households and a growing divergence between mainstream demand and higher-value investment activity.

Apartments lead property sales in 2025

Apartments represent the primary choice for the vast majority of buyers, accounting for 6,382 transactions with a combined value reaching €1.77 billion.

Demand is heavily concentrated in lower and mid-price brackets, with the €150,000–€300,000 category recording 3,396 sales, representing 53.2% of all apartment transactions.

The €0–€150,000 segment follows with 1,353 transactions (21.2%), reinforcing the view that the market is largely operating within the financial reach of the average household.

Activity declines noticeably at higher price levels. The €300,000–€500,000 range recorded 1,205 sales (18.9%), while transactions above €500,000 remain comparatively limited.

Specifically, 234 apartments were sold between €500,000 and €750,000 (3.7%), 60 up to €1 million (0.94%), and 134 above €1 million (2.1%), confirming that the luxury apartment segment remains relatively niche.

Houses shift towards higher price brackets

In contrast, the housing segment demonstrates a clear shift towards higher price brackets, reflecting a distinctly different market structure.

Out of 1,437 house sales, the largest share was recorded in the €300,000–€500,000 category, which accounted for 574 transactions (40%).

The €150,000–€300,000 segment followed with 405 sales (28.2%), while activity at higher price levels remained significant.

A total of 255 houses were sold between €500,000 and €750,000 (17.75%), 80 between €750,000 and €1 million (5.6%), and 116 properties exceeded €1 million (8.1%).

At the lower end of the market, supply remains extremely limited, with just seven transactions recorded below €150,000 (0.5%), underlining the rising cost of construction and housing delivery.

Two-speed property market

According to Landbank Analytics CEO Andreas Ph. Christophorides, apartments have effectively become a “safe haven” for middle-income families and small-scale investors during a period of market adjustment.

Houses, meanwhile, have consolidated their position as a choice primarily for higher-income buyers, creating what increasingly resembles a two-speed housing market.

Overall, the analysis paints a picture of a property sector adapting to economic realities. Demand for affordable housing remains robust, while interest in premium real estate continues selectively, sustaining activity at the top end of the market.

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