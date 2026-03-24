HomeLegal MattersCyprus foreclosure reforms set for April vote
Latest News & UpdatesLegal Matters

Cyprus foreclosure reforms set for April vote

By Nigel Howarth
Cyprus foreclosure reforms heading for a vote in April

Cyprus lawmakers are preparing to vote on a series of foreclosure reforms designed to strengthen protections for borrowers, particularly homeowners at risk of losing their primary residence.

The proposed legislation is expected to reach the House plenary on 6 April or, 16 April at the latest, following continued scrutiny by the Parliamentary Finance Committee.

The reforms aim to address gaps in the current legal framework governing repossessions while balancing the rights of lenders and consumers amid ongoing economic pressures.

Key foreclosure proposals affecting borrowers & guarantors

Among the most significant provisions is a proposal limiting guarantors’ liability where mortgaged property is sold at auction. Under the measure, guarantors would not be responsible for amounts exceeding the original loan value once auction proceeds have been deducted.

Another proposal would require banks or vulture funds to wait for a court decision before pursuing guarantors when borrowers legally dispute the amount owed.

Additional draft laws would give borrowers greater ability to seek court suspension of foreclosure proceedings where the debt amount is contested or unfair contractual clauses are alleged.

Debt relief and interest restrictions considered

Further measures under discussion include the possible cancellation of any remaining debt where auction proceeds fail to cover the full loan balance plus interest. Lawmakers are also examining proposals to prevent lenders from charging additional interest once total debt reaches twice the original borrowing amount.

Changes to insolvency procedures and rules governing minimum sale prices for foreclosed properties are also being reviewed, including maintaining reserve prices at 50% of market value six months after an initial auction.

Government bills introduce debt restructuring options

Two government bills introduce the option for debt restructuring during the foreclosure process and propose making decisions by the Financial Ombudsman binding for disputes up to €20,000.

However, legal concerns have emerged over certain provisions, particularly regarding the suspension of enforcement procedures and the constitutional validity of binding Ombudsman rulings.

Foreclosure decision expected in April

The Finance Committee continues to refine the legislative package amid a large number of party proposals. The final outcome will shape the regulatory landscape for distressed property assets and could significantly affect borrowers, lenders and the wider Cyprus real estate market.

Previous article
Short-term rentals reshape Cyprus property market

RELATED ARTICLES

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1462
RUB
0.0110
CNY
0.1243
CHF
1.0973

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator