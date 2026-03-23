Short-term rentals reshape Cyprus property market

The rapid expansion of short-term rentals has significantly transformed the Cyprus property market, with platforms such as Airbnb driving new investment strategies and development trends.

What began as a supplementary income stream has evolved into a structured business model, influencing pricing, design and sales across the island.

Rising tourism demand, changing traveller preferences and the appeal of flexible accommodation have created favourable conditions for sustained growth. Professional operators now manage portfolios of multiple units, positioning short-term rentals as a central pillar of real estate investment rather than a niche opportunity.

Limassol leads year-round short-term rentals demand

Limassol remains the dominant market, benefiting from its cosmopolitan profile, strong business activity and concentration of international professionals. Demand is supported by both leisure and corporate visitors, enabling consistently high occupancy levels throughout the year.

Luxury developments, modern apartment towers and the marina contribute to a premium rental product capable of generating attractive yields compared with more seasonal destinations.

Paphos maintains strong tourism appeal

Paphos continues to attract robust visitor numbers, particularly from the United Kingdom and central Europe. Although demand is more seasonal, competitive acquisition prices allow investors to achieve solid percentage returns, especially for well-located apartments near coastal attractions.

Larnaca and Nicosia offer stable alternatives

Larnaca is gaining momentum due to ongoing seafront regeneration and proximity to the island’s main airport, making it ideal for short stays. Meanwhile, Nicosia’s market is driven largely by business travellers, academics and conference visitors, offering stable yet more moderate returns with lower seasonal fluctuations.

Famagusta focuses on villa short-term rentals

In Ayia Napa and Protaras, detached villas with private pools dominate. These properties cater primarily to families and groups seeking privacy, producing strong summer revenues despite limited winter demand.

Collaborative investment model gains ground

A notable trend is the partnership between developers, investors and professional rental managers. Purpose-built developments are designed specifically for short-term letting, often with pre-arranged management agreements that provide investors with predictable income streams.

With continued regulation and quality standards, the short-term rental sector is expected to remain a key driver of Cyprus’ real estate growth, supporting demand for new developments and strengthening the link between tourism and property investment.