I came across the following article in philenews. Initially I thought it was an April fools joke, but as it comes from a reliable source, I assume it must be accurate.

In essence the article is about a draft bill that’s been issued for public consultation. If approved by parliament, it would allow property owners in Cyprus who have built without approved building permits to have those buildings legalised, provided they meet certain technical and regulatory requirements.

Furthermore, the draft bill would also apply to buildings currently under construction – or even those yet to begin – until the legislation is formally examined and approved.

In most advanced countries, if someone starts building without obtaining authorisation, the building is demolished. However, we must remember that this is Cyprus and things are done differently here.

Technical compliance central to approval process

The initiative has been prepared in collaboration with the Cyprus Scientific and Technical Chamber (ETEK), with eligibility dependent on complying with structural integrity, energy performance and building services standards.

According to ETEK President Constantinos Constanti, key provisions require developments to hold planning permission and to comply with the regulatory standards in force at the time construction was completed. These include structural adequacy, accessibility, fire safety, energy efficiency and mechanical and electrical installation requirements.

Where full compliance with accessibility and fire safety regulations is not feasible, the responsible consultant will be required to submit a technical report to the competent authority explaining the limitations and proposed mitigation measures.

The legislation also introduces mechanisms for resolving disputes between project consultants and regulators in relation to compliance assessments.

Mandatory inspection and certification requirements

A visual inspection of the building’s structural framework and technical infrastructure will be required to confirm that no damage or deterioration poses safety risks. Property owners must appoint surveyor to prepare and submit technical studies assessing structural sufficiency, accessibility, fire protection, electrical and mechanical systems, and energy efficiency.

Certification from the Electricity Authority of Cyprus confirming inspection of electrical installations will also be required, alongside supporting documentation relating to fire safety and accessibility.

Limited window for applications

The Ministry confirmed that the proposed legislation “the Roads and Buildings Regulation (Amendment) (No.2) Law of 2026” introduces an application period expected to range between 18 and 36 months. After this window closes, existing enforcement measures for unauthorised construction will apply, with fees for issuing permits expected to be calculated at double the standard rate.

Importantly, the provisions will apply only to buildings completed before the law enters into force, meaning developments constructed after its approval will not qualify.