Cyprus targets unfair contract terms in landmark reform

Cyprus has taken a notable step towards strengthening borrower protections after Parliament approved legislation enabling courts to review unfair contract terms in all loan agreements regardless of when the agreements were signed, a change expected to resonate across the island’s mortgage and property markets.

The reform introduces retrospective scrutiny of potentially abusive clauses, offering borrowers increased legal recourse in disputes with lenders and reinforcing the regulatory framework governing real estate finance.

Retrospective review strengthens borrower protections

Under the newly adopted legislation, courts will be empowered to examine contract terms for unfairness irrespective of the date of agreement, addressing a longstanding gap in consumer protection. The amendment modifies the Consumer Protection Law to ensure earlier contracts are also assessed under current legal standards.

The proposal was submitted by Stavros Papadouris, leader of the Green party, and approved with 26 votes in favour and 6 against from MPs present from the Democratic Rally party (DISY).

Legal analysts suggest the change could provide relief for borrowers whose mortgage or loan agreements included clauses that disproportionately favoured lenders, a common issue following the financial crisis era.

Alignment with EU consumer protection framework

Speaking before Parliament, Mr Papadouris highlighted the legislative history underpinning the reform. European Directive 93/13/EEC on unfair contract terms was transposed into national law in 1993, followed by Cyprus’ 1997 legislation addressing abusive clauses.

Further progress was made in 2021 through the introduction of the broader Consumer Protection Law, which for the first time provided a basic framework safeguarding consumer interests.

However, gaps remained concerning agreements signed before the law entered into force. The latest amendment seeks to harmonise national legislation with European legal principles requiring courts to examine unfair contract clauses ex officio.

Legal precedents highlight contract terms issues

The lawmaker referenced case law developments across European jurisdictions demonstrating judicial obligations to assess potentially unfair terms independently.

Particular attention was drawn to litigation involving Société Générale Bank, where a court ruled that 13 of 14 contractual terms were abusive; a decision reached quicker than in comparable cases involving larger systemic banks.

According to parliamentary discussions, several cases involving major lenders have remained pending for years despite decisions by the Consumer Protection Service dating back to 2015.

Property security implications for homeowners

Independent socialist MP Costis Efstathiou noted that the reform provides borrowers with a modest but valuable legal tool when facing powerful creditors, potentially helping households safeguard property assets.

Given the central role of mortgage lending in Cyprus’ real estate market, the legislative change may influence dispute resolution strategies, legal due diligence processes and contract drafting standards across the property sector.

Cross-party consensus on final contract terms text

The bill was reviewed extensively by the Parliamentary Committee on Commerce between November 2024 and March 2026, allowing both the executive and legislative branches to agree on a final text.

Legal experts anticipate that the reform will increase scrutiny of historical mortgage agreements and could lead to further litigation as borrowers reassess contractual obligations under the strengthened framework.