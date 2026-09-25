HomeLatest News & UpdatesLimassol balcony collapse prompts evacuation of 56-flat block
Latest News & Updates

Limassol balcony collapse prompts evacuation of 56-flat block

By Cyprus News Agency
Collapsed balcony at a 56-apartment block on Georgiou Katsounotou Street in Limassol
Emergency services evacuated residents after a fifth-floor balcony collapsed at a Limassol apartment block previously declared dangerous.

Residents were evacuated from a 56-apartment block in Limassol after a balcony collapsed on Thursday morning. No one was injured.

The incident happened at about 10am, when a fifth-floor balcony gave way and fell onto the fourth floor. The building stands at the corner of Georgiou Katsounotou and Christodoulos Hadjipavlou streets.

Yiannis Tsouloftas, president of the Limassol District Local Government Organisation (DLGO), told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) that the authorities acted immediately.

The DLGO worked with Civil Defence to begin evacuating the building under an order issued by the Minister of the Interior. The block was then sealed off. Civil Defence arranged temporary accommodation for residents for two days.

Building had already been declared dangerous

Tsouloftas said the building had previously been declared dangerous by the DLGO. A law firm had been instructed to begin proceedings to secure an evacuation order.

He added that the owners must appoint a civil engineer and carry out repairs to remove the danger.

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