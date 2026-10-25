Larnaca Marina could be developed by the Cyprus Ports Authority (CPA) without a public tender, after the Government and the Legal Service agreed on a possible way forward.

The proposal would require a change to existing regulations, which would allow the State to grant the CPA a long-term lease for the marina’s development. Transport, Communications and Works Minister Evie Tsolaki said the amendment would provide a lawful route while limiting further delays.

The plan follows a legal opinion that initially cast doubt on the Government’s intention to entrust the marina to the CPA. At a House Transport Committee meeting on 22 October, the Legal Service said that, under current legislation, the marina could not be awarded directly to the Authority. If the State wanted to award its development, it would have to hold an open tender, in which the CPA could bid.

The advice prompted concern among local representatives, businesses and trade unions. They called for clear decisions on a project widely viewed as important to Larnaca’s economy and future growth.

Proposed amendment aims to keep Larnaca marina plan moving

After the committee meeting, Tsolaki said the Government would seek clarification from the Legal Service and consider alternative ways to advance the Larnaca marina project. She later confirmed that officials had met on 23 October to examine the options.

At that meeting, the Ministry and the Legal Service settled on the proposed regulatory amendment. Tsolaki said the change would preserve the legality of the process while reducing the time needed to implement the Government’s decision.

The Minister also said the Government’s intention to entrust the marina’s development to the CPA had not changed. The CPA chairman has expressed support for the proposal.

The Legal Service’s opinion, received on 9 October, had identified obstacles to transferring, leasing or granting the marina directly to the CPA under current legislation. Tsolaki said she had informed the Mayor of Larnaca and the Authority’s chairman and director-general of the issue at a meeting on 13 October. A follow-up meeting with the Legal Service was already scheduled for the day after the committee hearing.

The Minister said the legal options had not yet been discussed with the Ministry when the Legal Service representative addressed the committee. She also criticised public comments that, in her view, overlooked steps already taken and gave a misleading account of the process.

Port plans can proceed separately

The Larnaca port and marina are being developed as separate projects, following a study that concluded they should be handled independently to ensure their viability.

Unlike the marina, the port can be transferred to the CPA without the same legal obstacle, according to the Minister. A draft agreement is ready, and the Government’s target is for the Authority to take over port management by December 2026.

The CPA has said that its roadmap covers both facilities and that teams are working on each project. Its chairman, Zenonas Apostolou, said progress on one facility does not depend on progress on the other. This leaves the port plans able to move ahead while the marina’s legal arrangements are finalised.

The Yacht Club project is the exception to the stated progress. Work has been suspended at Larnaca Municipality’s request. The municipality had taken responsibility for preparing the project and has said it wants the marina’s ownership and development arrangements clarified before the process resumes.

Local concern over delays

Larnaca representatives have warned that further uncertainty could affect the wider redevelopment plan. Local authority officials have described the project as a landmark for the city and called for concrete decisions.

The earlier contract for the port and marina project was signed with Kition in 2022 and terminated in 2024 after a required guarantee was not submitted. Tsolaki said some of the delays that followed were connected to the contract’s termination.

The Government says the proposed regulatory change offers a way to keep its plan for the marina on course. However, the new route depends on the amendment being made. Until then, the legal framework for awarding the development remains a central issue.

Tsolaki has described the port and marina as a Government priority and an opportunity for Larnaca’s economy, businesses and future growth. The port has a stated target for transfer to the CPA; the marina’s timetable will depend on the next legal and regulatory steps.