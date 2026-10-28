HomeLatest News & UpdatesPissouri landslide continues as officials consider sewage plan
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Pissouri landslide continues as officials consider sewage plan

By Nigel Howarth
Pissouri landslide victims
Peter and Kayt Field's pictured in 2019 in their luxury four-bed villa declared 'unfit for habitation' in 2016

After 14 years the landslide problem in Pissouri continues to remain unresolved. Despite a reduction in its intensity, officials say urgent action is needed to address the risk to homes and infrastructure in the Limnes area.

Agriculture Minister Christos Senekis visited the community on Friday with Limassol District Local Government Organisation (DLGO) chairman Yiannis Tsouloftas, Limassol District Officer Michalis Michael, Interior Ministry Director-General Elikkos Ilias and other officials.

During the visit, the delegation saw damage caused by years of land movement. At a meeting afterwards, Pissouri Community Council president Panayiotis Mavroudis and council members presented the minister with a memorandum setting out the community’s requests.

One proposal is a sewage system to reduce the amount of water entering the ground. Local authorities say this could help address a factor that may affect ground stability. The Limassol DLGO has said it will undertake a wastewater and stormwater drainage system as part of a wider response, once geological conditions allow construction and the required state spending approval is secured.

The minister showed particular interest in the long-running issue, according to the DLGO, and agreed next steps with the Community Council.

Pissouri homes have been affected since 2012

The Pissouri landslide has caused serious damage in the Limnes area since 2012; many homes have been completely destroyed. Property owners have reported large cracks in internal and external walls, damaged swimming pools and roads that have buckled or split. Pavements, retaining walls, drains, water pipes and other infrastructure have also been affected.

Some homes became unsafe to live in, leading to eviction notices. A scientific study published in June 2025 examined the situation. The Geological Survey Department carried out the work with support from local and international experts, and it was described as the most comprehensive study of the problem to date.

Earlier investigations found gypsum at a depth of 60 metres and a void at 100 metres, raising concerns that the ground movement could extend deeper than previously understood.

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