Cyprus property sales in June second highest ever recorded

Property sales in Cyprus experienced a notable rise in June 2025, with a total of 1,544 contracts deposited at the island’s Land Registry offices. This marks a 17% increase compared to the 1,322 sales recorded in June 2024 and represents the strongest June performance since 2007, when 1,950 sales contracts were filed.

The figures encompass a broad range of real estate, including residential properties (houses and flats), commercial units, retail spaces, offices, warehouses, and land. While the Department of Lands and Surveys does not provide a breakdown by property type, past data suggests that residential sales typically account for approximately half of all transactions.

Larnaca stood out with a significant 44% rise in sales, a trend attributed largely to regional instability prompting foreign investment. Elsewhere, Famagusta saw a 21% increase, while both Limassol and Paphos recorded 13% growth. Nicosia, however, showed only a marginal 2% increase.

Total contracts of sale deposited – 2024/2025 Comparison (June)

During the first half of 2025, a total of 8,729 property sales were registered across Cyprus, second only to the record 10,258 transactions during the same period in 2007.

Total contracts of sale deposited – 2024/2025 Year-to-Date Comparison

Sales to the domestic market

Sales to Cypriot buyers made up 63% of June’s total, with gains recorded in all districts except Nicosia, which saw a 2% decline. Notably, local purchases surged 45% in Larnaca, followed by 12% in Limassol, 9% in Paphos, and 8% in Famagusta.

Domestic contracts of sale deposited – 2024/2025 Comparison (June)

Over the first half of the year, domestic sales rose by 15% compared to the same period in 2024, with all districts recording gains.

Domestic contracts of sale deposited – 2024/2025 Year-to-Date Comparison

Sales to the overseas market

International buyers accounted for 37% of property sales in June, with all districts showing positive movement. Larnaca and Famagusta led with 43% increases each, followed by Nicosia (33%), Paphos (17%), and Limassol (15%).

Overseas contracts of sale deposited – 2024/2025 Comparison (June)

So far in 2025, foreign sales have risen 16% year-on-year, once again with all districts benefiting from the growing interest.

Overseas contracts of sale deposited – 2024/2025 Year-to-Date Comparison

EU buyers: a rising share

EU nationals bought 189 properties in June (12% of total sales), reflecting a 29% year-on-year rise. While Paphos remained steady and Famagusta saw an 8% decline, other areas performed strongly: Nicosia led with a 136% increase, followed by Larnaca (56%) and Limassol (15%).

Contracts deposited by EU Nationals – 2024/2025 Comparison (June)

During the first six months of the year, EU-buyer activity rose by 27%, with growth recorded in every district.

Contracts deposited by EU Nationals – 2024/2025 Year-to-Date Comparison

Non-EU buyers maintain momentum

Sales to non-EU nationals totalled 387 in June, comprising 25% of all transactions, an increase of 24% from June 2024. Famagusta led with a staggering 125% rise, followed by Larnaca (38%), Paphos (25%), and Limassol (15%). Nicosia, however, posted a 17% decline.

Contracts deposited by non-EU Nationals – 2024/2025 Comparison (May)

Year-to-date figures show a 12% increase in non-EU sales, with every district experiencing growth.

Contracts deposited by non-EU Nationals – 2024/2025 Year-to-Date Comparison

A shifting market landscape

In the first half of the year, non-EU buyers outnumbered local purchasers in Paphos, underlining the district’s enduring appeal to international investors and holiday home buyers. Meanwhile, increased interest in Larnaca and Famagusta, attributed largely to geopolitical instability, signals a broader geographical shift in foreign investment.

Market Segment Summary Analysis Year-to-Date

Analysis of Land Registry data from 2008 to 2025 highlights the evolving nature of Cyprus’ property market and the growing influence of international buyers in shaping regional trends.