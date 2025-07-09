Cyprus’ urban planning amnesty scheme closes

The Ministry of the Interior has announced the conclusion of the Urban Planning Amnesty Scheme, which officially ended on 23 June 2025. A total of 2,841 applications were submitted as part of the initiative.

The vast majority of submissions – 2,495 applications (88%) – related to the legalisation of planning infringements in residential properties. The highest number of applications was received by the Nicosia District Local Government Organisation, with 1,049 applications (37%).

Statement from the Ministry

The deadline for submitting applications under the Urban Planning Amnesty Scheme for the legalisation of minor-scale planning infringements closed on 23 June 2025. The purpose of the scheme was to facilitate final approval and the eventual issuance of property titles.

A wide range of irregularities were covered by the scheme, including additions and alterations that increased the building coefficient, as well as minor infringements such as pergolas, covered verandas, reduced boundary setbacks, and exceeding the permitted coverage, building height, or number of storeys in both main and auxiliary structures.

Mis-named ‘amnesty’, applicants paid a fee to the Special Affordable Housing Fund of the Cyprus Land Development Corporation (KOAG).

Breakdown of amnesty applications by development type

Residential Units : 2,495 applications (88%)

: 2,495 applications (88%) Commercial Developments : 155 applications (5.5%)

: 155 applications (5.5%) Office Developments : 57 applications (2%)

: 57 applications (2%) Entertainment Developments : 55 applications (1.9%)

: 55 applications (1.9%) Industrial Developments : 44 applications (1.5%)

: 44 applications (1.5%) Tourism-related Developments : 10 applications (0.4%)

: 10 applications (0.4%) Agricultural/Livestock Developments : 10 applications (0.4%)

: 10 applications (0.4%) Educational Developments : 8 applications (0.3%)

: 8 applications (0.3%) Healthcare Developments: 7 applications (0.2%)

Geographic distribution

Nicosia District : 1,049 applications (37%)

: 1,049 applications (37%) Limassol District : 770 applications (27%)

: 770 applications (27%) Paphos District : 519 applications (18.3%)

: 519 applications (18.3%) Larnaca District : 328 applications (11.5%)

: 328 applications (11.5%) Famagusta District: 175 applications (6.2%)

Currently, the District Local Government Organisations are in the process of reviewing the applications. Approved applicants are being informed of the next steps required to obtain final approval for their property.