Cyprus property sales at 17-year high in Jan–July 2025

The surge in Cyprus property sales continued in July, with the first seven months achieving the strongest seven-month performance since 2007.

According to official data from the Department of Lands and Surveys, a total of 10,561 sales contracts were deposited at Land Registry offices, exceeding the levels seen in 2008, just before the global financial crisis struck.

This figure reflects a significant recovery in the property market and a return to pre-crisis demand levels. Back in 2007, Cyprus recorded 12,355 transactions during the same period, making this year’s performance the second-highest in nearly two decades.

The sales figures include a broad range of real estate, including residential properties (houses and flats), commercial units, retail spaces, offices, warehouses, and land. While the Department of Lands and Surveys does not provide a breakdown by property type, past data suggests that residential property sales typically account for approximately half of all transactions.

Nationwide growth across all districts

The January–July period saw a 14.7% nationwide increase in property sales compared to 2024, when 9,210 contracts were deposited at Land Registry offices.

Nicosia led with a 17.4% rise in sales, a trend attributed largely to regional instability prompting foreign investment. Elsewhere, Famagusta saw a 21% increase, while both Limassol and Paphos recorded 13% growth. Nicosia, however, showed only a marginal 2% increase.

Total contracts of sale deposited – 2024/2025 Year-to-Date Comparison



This upward trend is fuelled both by sustained domestic demand and strong interest from international buyers.

July sees an 11% year-on-year rise

In July 2025 alone, 1,832 sales contracts were submitted across Cyprus, marking an 11% increase compared to July 2024 (1,657 transactions).

Nicosia recorded the steepest rise of 36% (422 sales), followed by Paphos with 16% (342 sales), Famagusta with 13% (94 sales), Limassol 5% (579 sales), but Larnaca recorded a slight year-on-year dip, falling by 6% (395 vs. 418), although it remains at historically high levels overall.

Total contracts of sale deposited – 2024/2025 Comparison (July)

Contracts Deposited 2008 to 2025 Year-to-Date Comparison

Market segment analysis

Domestic sales

In July 2025, 1,080 contracts were deposited in favour of Cyprus buyers, an 8% increase in the 1,000 deposited in July 2024, accounting for 59% of July’s total sales.

Nicosia recorded the steepest rise of 31% (351 sales), followed by Paphos with 10% (100 sales), Famagusta with 6% (54 sales), Larnaca 6% (54 sales), but Limassol recorded a fall of 7%, (319 vs 343) but despite the fall, Limassol still achieved the second highest number of sales in July.

Domestic contracts of sale deposited – 2024/2025 Comparison (July)

Over the first seven months of the year, domestic sales rose by 14% compared to the same period in 2024, with all districts recording gains.

Domestic contracts of sale deposited – 2024/2025 Year-to-Date Comparison

Sales to the overseas market

July 2025 saw 752 contracts were deposited in favour of international buyers, a 14% increase in the 657 deposited in July 2024, accounting for 41% of July’s total sales.

The strongest growth was recorded in Nicosia, with an increase in sales of 69% (71), followed by Famagusta with 25% (40 sales), Limassol with 24% (260 sales), Paphos 19% (242 sales). But Larnaca recorded a fall of 19%, (139 vs 171.)

Overseas contracts of sale deposited – 2024/2025 Comparison (July)

So far in 2025, property sales to the international market have risen 16% year-on-year, once again with all districts benefiting from the growing interest.

Overseas contracts of sale deposited – 2024/2025 Year-to-Date Comparison

Strong growth in EU buyers

July 2025 saw a strong growth in property sales to EU citizens with 274 contracts deposited, a 36% increase in the 202 deposited in July 2024, accounting for 15% of July’s total sales.

The strongest growth was recorded in Nicosia, with a remarkable increase in sales of 135% (40), followed by Limassol with 80% (88 sales), Paphos with 33% (96 sales), and Famagusta 6% (17 sales). But once again Larnaca recorded a fall of 31%, (33 vs 48.)

Contracts deposited by EU Nationals – 2024/2025 Comparison (July)

During the first seven months of the year, EU-buyer activity rose by 28%, with growth recorded in all districts.

Contracts deposited by EU Nationals – 2024/2025 Year-to-Date Comparison

Non-EU buyers still growing

In July 2025, 478 contracts were deposited in favour of non-EU citizens, a 5% increase in the 455 contracts deposited in July last year and accounting for 26% of July’s total sales.

Famagusta recorded the strongest growth with a 44% increase (23) in sales, followed by Nicosia with 24% (31), Paphos 11% (146), and Limassol 8% (172). But Larnaca recorded a fall of 14%, (106 vs 123.)

Contracts deposited by non-EU Nationals – 2024/2025 Comparison (July)

During the first seven months of the year, non-EU buyers’ activity rose by 11%, with growth recorded in all districts.

Contracts deposited by non-EU Nationals – 2024/2025 Year-to-Date Comparison

Paphos’ enduring appeal

In the first seven months of the year, non-EU buyers outnumbered local purchasers in Paphos, underlining the district’s enduring appeal to international investors and holiday home buyers.

The other coastal towns of Limassol, Larnaca and Famagusta are also popular with overseas investors looking for a permanent or holiday home, while foreign interest in Nicosia can be attributed to overseas companies and their employees.