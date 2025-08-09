Top 10 property sales in the first half of 2025

The Cypriot property market maintained strong momentum in the first half of 2025, with the top ten most expensive property sales totalling €169 million, according to data from technology firm Ask Wire.

Limassol dominated the list, claiming six of the ten top transactions, including the most expensive deal – an apartment complex in Tsiflikoudia sold for €44.8 million.

The total value of the 50 largest sales nationwide reached €306.1 million, marking a 16.8% increase compared to the same period in 2024. Investor interest is spreading beyond Limassol to other regions such as Paphos and Larnaca, underlining the market’s steady growth.

Limassol’s six high-value transactions in the top ten amounted to €105.7 million. Nicosia followed with two sales worth €41.8 million, while Paphos also featured twice with deals totalling €21.5 million.

No Property Type Sale Price District / Municipality – Community 1 Apartment Complex €44.8 million Limassol / Tsiflikoudia 2 Offices €29.3 million Nicosia / Agioi Omologites 3 Commercial Property €28.5 million Limassol / Agios Athanasios 4 Land €13.9 million Paphos / Agios Theodoros 5 Plot €12.5 million Nicosia / Engomi 6 Apartment €9.35 million Limassol / Neapolis 7 Land €8.2 million Limassol / Tsierkezoi 8 House €7.6 million Kato Paphos 9 Other property €7.5 million Limassol / Mesa Geitonia 10 Apartment €7.4 million Limassol / Potamos Germasogeias

Source: Department of Lands and Surveys, Analysis: Ask Wire

Top 10 sales by district (first half 2025)

District Value of Top 10 Sales Share of Total Famagusta €24.3 million 8% Larnaca €27.8 million 9.1% Limassol €132 million 43.1% Nicosia €67.4 million 22% Paphos €54.6 million 17.8%

Source: Department of Lands and Surveys, Analysis: Ask Wire

The CEO of Ask Wire, Pavlos Loizou, commenting on the above, stated that “the high-value property market performed exceptionally well in the first half of 2025.”

He also noted that “taking a look, for comparison purposes, at our corresponding analysis from last year, we observe that in the first half of the current year compared with that of 2024, there was an increase in the value of the 50 most expensive sales of around 16.8%.”

He further added that “it is encouraging to see the total value of the highest-priced sales remaining at high levels, with Limassol, Nicosia and Paphos contributing significantly, and Larnaca developing its own momentum.”

According to Mr Loizou, “this indicates a broad investment interest which is not confined to a single district, demonstrating both its resilience and the opportunities offered by the real estate sector as a whole.”

Finally, he emphasised that “it is also important that there are substantial investments in land with development potential, which we will soon see being utilised accordingly by the new owners.”

The Top 10 for June 2025

In addition to the data relating to the 10 most expensive sales in the first half of 2025, Ask Wire also published figures for the most expensive property transactions completed in Cyprus in June 2025.

The value of the 10 largest sales exceeded €27.1 million, with the most expensive property selling for €6.2 million – a house in Ayia Napa.

However, Limassol is the district with the highest number of sales (4) in the top ten, followed by Nicosia, Larnaca and Famagusta (free area) with two sales each, bringing the total value of the top 50 sales in June to more than €52.9 million.

The ten most expensive property sales in June 2025

No Property Type Sale Price District / Municipality – Community 1 House €6.2 million Famagusta / Ayia Napa 2 House €4.8 million Famagusta / Ayia Napa 3 Plot €4.5 million Limassol / Germasogeia 4 Plot €2.2 million Nicosia / Latsia 5 Apartment €1.9 million Limassol / Potamos Germasogeias 6 Other Property €1.8 million Limassol / Katholiki 7 Land €1.7 million Limassol / Ypsonas 8 Plot €1.4 million Nicosia / Archangelos 9 Apartment €1.4 million Larnaca / Skala 10 Apartment €1.2 million Larnaca / Agios Nikolaos

Source: Department of Lands and Surveys, Analysis: Ask Wire