Construction costs for houses, apartments, hotels, etc.

When it comes to construction costs, the focus often falls on the price per square metre for building a home. But official data from the Statistical Service shows striking differences in costs between residential, commercial, and hospitality buildings.

Hotels lead construction costs

According to the latest figures, hotels are the most expensive buildings to construct per square metre, followed by clinics and medical practices, with tourist apartments ranking third.

The 2025 Statistical Service report on the average cost per m² for privately developed buildings completed in 2023 — and in previous years — reveals clear trends. However, the figures aren’t absolute, as construction materials, luxury levels, and building purposes vary widely.

Why costs/m² vary between building types

The data comes from the annual Building Permits and Housing Survey, calculated by dividing the total construction cost by the total floor area for each building type.

Small project numbers in some categories mean the data isn’t always fully representative. Factors like size, location, materials, and luxury level can vary greatly year-to-year, making direct comparisons difficult.

Importantly, these costs refer to projects completed in the survey year, regardless of when construction began or permits were issued.

What’s included in construction costs/m²

The construction cost per m² calculated by the Statistical Service covers:

Architectural and engineering fees (civil, electrical, mechanical, energy performance)

Urban planning and building permit fees

Labour and building material expenses

Main contractor service fees

VAT (where applicable)

Land value is not included in these figures.

Average construction costs/m² (2023 Data)

Building Type Average Cost €/m² Hotels €2,202 Clinics & Medical Practices €1,988 Tourist Apartments €1,775 Restaurants €1,651 Educational Institutions €1,306 Houses €1,214 Flats €1,075 Industrial Buildings €727 Warehouses €781 Agricultural Buildings €213

The real cost of building a house

While official figures are useful, they often underestimate real-world building prices. This is because they exclude developer profit margins and additional costs.

Construction professionals say that in 2025, the cost to build a house or apartment typically ranges from €1,700 to €2,500 per m², excluding the price of land.

For a home built on owned land, a realistic starting figure is €1,700 per m², with costs increasing based on materials, finishes, and design choices. This estimate includes outdoor spaces and essential external works.

Anything below €1,700 per m² usually means not all essential works are included.

Key takeaways

Hotels remain the most expensive type of building per square metre.

Residential construction in 2025 realistically costs €1,700 – €2,500 per m² (excluding land).

Official statistics are helpful but may not reflect real on-site costs.

Location, materials, and design complexity can significantly impact the final price.

In summary: If you’re planning on building a home in 2025, budget realistically for €1,700 – €2,500 per square metre. And if you’re in the hospitality industry, prepare for even higher costs per m² – especially for hotels.