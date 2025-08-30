Rents in Cyprus skyrocket, Limassol tops the list

Rents across Cyprus are soaring to record highs, squeezing household budgets and fuelling debate over housing affordability and market pressures.

Rents across Cyprus are continuing to climb at an alarming pace, with fresh data from the Department of Lands & Surveys revealing steep increases in just six months. According to the Ministry of Interior, some areas are now charging rates that many households simply cannot afford, sparking fresh concerns about housing affordability.

In Limassol’s Ayios Tychonas district, a one-bedroom home of 80 square metres is now renting for €1,250 per month, while a two-bedroom is priced at €1,650 and a three-bedroom at €2,300. The neighbouring Germasogeia area shows a similar picture, where prices have jumped significantly compared with last autumn. A one-bedroom that cost €1,200 six months ago now averages €1,250, while three-bedroom homes have leapt from €1,850 to €2,300.

The Ministry notes that rents relate to newly signed contracts or fully renovated properties, unfurnished, and intended for Cypriot residents – a hint that foreigners may face even higher prices.

Elsewhere, the figures vary widely:

In Engomi (Nicosia), one-bedroom homes average €675, with three-bedrooms at €1,250.

In Chlorakas (Paphos), one-bedrooms cost €600, while three-bedroom homes go for €975.

In Larnaca, rents stand at €750 for a one-bedroom and €1,375 for a three-bedroom.

Ayia Napa and Paralimn, rents remain comparatively cheaper, though still rising, with three-bedroom homes at €1,150 and €1,225 respectively.

Apartment rents also show steep growth

In Limassol’s Ayios Athanasios and Ayios Tychonas, one-bedroom flats now command €1,000–€1,100, while two-bedrooms fetch €1,450–€1,500. In Paphos’s Konia district, surprisingly, flat rentals exceed those in the city itself.

The data paints a stark picture: while some rural communities still offer rents as low as €325–€450 for a one-bedroom, demand in urban centres, especially Limassol, has driven prices to levels unseen before.

As housing pressures mount, these rising rents are intensifying debate over affordability, inequality, and the urgent need for government-backed housing solutions.

Market rents across Cyprus

Limassol

Municipality/Community 1 Bedroom (€) 2 Bedrooms (€) 3 Bedrooms (€) Ayios Tychonas 1,250 1,650 2,300 Germasogeia 1,250 1,650 2,300 Ayios Athanasios 1,150 1,550 2,250 Kato Polemidia 1,025 1,250 1,650 Mesa Geitonia 1,150 1,550 1,550 Mouttagiaka 1,025 1,550 2,200 Nicosia

Municipality/Community 1 Bedroom (€) 2 Bedrooms (€) 3 Bedrooms (€) Engomi (houses) 675 1,000 1,250 Engomi (flats) 625 900 1,050 Ayios Dometios 575 825 1,025 Aglantzia 650 875 1,050 Lakatamia 550 800 1,025 Strovolos (flats) 625 925 1,200 Larnaca

Municipality/Community 1 Bedroom (€) 2 Bedrooms (€) 3 Bedrooms (€) Larnaca (houses) 750 950 1,375 Larnaca (flats) 725 900 1,150 Aradippou 575 725 875 Livadia 675 900 1,075 Voroklini 625 750 925 Pyla 575 700 875 Paphos

Municipality/Community 1 Bedroom (€) 2 Bedrooms (€) 3 Bedrooms (€) Chlorakas 600 750 975 Paphos (flats) 450 650 750 Konia 425 700 850 Famagusta

Municipality/Community 1 Bedroom (€) 2 Bedrooms (€) 3 Bedrooms (€) Ayia Napa (houses) 675 900 1,150 Ayia Napa (flats) 450 575 725 Paralimni (houses) 675 925 1,225 Paralimni (flats) 450 575 750 Deryneia 375 500 600 Liopetri 325 450 550 Frenaros 325 450 550 Sotira 375 500 600

Note: Ministry of Interior data (translated into English.) Rents refer to newly signed contractual dwellings or fully renovated unfurnished properties, intended for citizens of the Republic of Cyprus and permanent residents. Equivalent properties may be rented at higher prices to foreigners.