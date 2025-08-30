Rents in Cyprus skyrocket, Limassol tops the list

Cyprus Property News logo
By Nigel Howarth
Rents across Cyprus are soaring to record highs, squeezing household budgets and fuelling debate over housing affordability and market pressures.

Rents across Cyprus are continuing to climb at an alarming pace, with fresh data from the Department of Lands & Surveys revealing steep increases in just six months. According to the Ministry of Interior, some areas are now charging rates that many households simply cannot afford, sparking fresh concerns about housing affordability.

In Limassol’s Ayios Tychonas district, a one-bedroom home of 80 square metres is now renting for €1,250 per month, while a two-bedroom is priced at €1,650 and a three-bedroom at €2,300. The neighbouring Germasogeia area shows a similar picture, where prices have jumped significantly compared with last autumn. A one-bedroom that cost €1,200 six months ago now averages €1,250, while three-bedroom homes have leapt from €1,850 to €2,300.

The Ministry notes that rents relate to newly signed contracts or fully renovated properties, unfurnished, and intended for Cypriot residents – a hint that foreigners may face even higher prices.

Elsewhere, the figures vary widely:

  • In Engomi (Nicosia), one-bedroom homes average €675, with three-bedrooms at €1,250.
  • In Chlorakas (Paphos), one-bedrooms cost €600, while three-bedroom homes go for €975.
  • In Larnaca, rents stand at €750 for a one-bedroom and €1,375 for a three-bedroom.
  • Ayia Napa and Paralimn, rents remain comparatively cheaper, though still rising, with three-bedroom homes at €1,150 and €1,225 respectively.

Apartment rents also show steep growth

In Limassol’s Ayios Athanasios and Ayios Tychonas, one-bedroom flats now command €1,000–€1,100, while two-bedrooms fetch €1,450–€1,500. In Paphos’s Konia district, surprisingly, flat rentals exceed those in the city itself.

The data paints a stark picture: while some rural communities still offer rents as low as €325–€450 for a one-bedroom, demand in urban centres, especially Limassol, has driven prices to levels unseen before.

As housing pressures mount, these rising rents are intensifying debate over affordability, inequality, and the urgent need for government-backed housing solutions.

Market rents across Cyprus

Limassol
Municipality/Community		 1 Bedroom (€) 2 Bedrooms (€) 3 Bedrooms (€)
Ayios Tychonas 1,250 1,650 2,300
Germasogeia 1,250 1,650 2,300
Ayios Athanasios 1,150 1,550 2,250
Kato Polemidia 1,025 1,250 1,650
Mesa Geitonia 1,150 1,550 1,550
Mouttagiaka 1,025 1,550 2,200
Nicosia
Municipality/Community		 1 Bedroom (€) 2 Bedrooms (€) 3 Bedrooms (€)
Engomi (houses) 675 1,000 1,250
Engomi (flats) 625 900 1,050
Ayios Dometios 575 825 1,025
Aglantzia 650 875 1,050
Lakatamia 550 800 1,025
Strovolos (flats) 625 925 1,200
Larnaca
Municipality/Community		 1 Bedroom (€) 2 Bedrooms (€) 3 Bedrooms (€)
Larnaca (houses) 750 950 1,375
Larnaca (flats) 725 900 1,150
Aradippou 575 725 875
Livadia 675 900 1,075
Voroklini 625 750 925
Pyla 575 700 875
Paphos
Municipality/Community		 1 Bedroom (€) 2 Bedrooms (€) 3 Bedrooms (€)
Chlorakas 600 750 975
Paphos (flats) 450 650 750
Konia 425 700 850
Famagusta
Municipality/Community		 1 Bedroom (€) 2 Bedrooms (€) 3 Bedrooms (€)
Ayia Napa (houses) 675 900 1,150
Ayia Napa (flats) 450 575 725
Paralimni (houses) 675 925 1,225
Paralimni (flats) 450 575 750
Deryneia 375 500 600
Liopetri 325 450 550
Frenaros 325 450 550
Sotira 375 500 600

Note: Ministry of Interior data (translated into English.) Rents refer to newly signed contractual dwellings or fully renovated unfurnished properties, intended for citizens of the Republic of Cyprus and permanent residents. Equivalent properties may be rented at higher prices to foreigners.

