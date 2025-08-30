Rents in Cyprus skyrocket, Limassol tops the list

Rents across Cyprus are soaring to record highs, squeezing household budgets and fuelling debate over housing affordability and market pressures.
Rents across Cyprus are continuing to climb at an alarming pace, with fresh data from the Department of Lands & Surveys revealing steep increases in just six months. According to the Ministry of Interior, some areas are now charging rates that many households simply cannot afford, sparking fresh concerns about housing affordability.
In Limassol’s Ayios Tychonas district, a one-bedroom home of 80 square metres is now renting for €1,250 per month, while a two-bedroom is priced at €1,650 and a three-bedroom at €2,300. The neighbouring Germasogeia area shows a similar picture, where prices have jumped significantly compared with last autumn. A one-bedroom that cost €1,200 six months ago now averages €1,250, while three-bedroom homes have leapt from €1,850 to €2,300.
The Ministry notes that rents relate to newly signed contracts or fully renovated properties, unfurnished, and intended for Cypriot residents – a hint that foreigners may face even higher prices.
Elsewhere, the figures vary widely:
- In Engomi (Nicosia), one-bedroom homes average €675, with three-bedrooms at €1,250.
- In Chlorakas (Paphos), one-bedrooms cost €600, while three-bedroom homes go for €975.
- In Larnaca, rents stand at €750 for a one-bedroom and €1,375 for a three-bedroom.
- Ayia Napa and Paralimn, rents remain comparatively cheaper, though still rising, with three-bedroom homes at €1,150 and €1,225 respectively.
Apartment rents also show steep growth
In Limassol’s Ayios Athanasios and Ayios Tychonas, one-bedroom flats now command €1,000–€1,100, while two-bedrooms fetch €1,450–€1,500. In Paphos’s Konia district, surprisingly, flat rentals exceed those in the city itself.
The data paints a stark picture: while some rural communities still offer rents as low as €325–€450 for a one-bedroom, demand in urban centres, especially Limassol, has driven prices to levels unseen before.
As housing pressures mount, these rising rents are intensifying debate over affordability, inequality, and the urgent need for government-backed housing solutions.
Market rents across Cyprus
|Limassol
Municipality/Community
|1 Bedroom (€)
|2 Bedrooms (€)
|3 Bedrooms (€)
|Ayios Tychonas
|1,250
|1,650
|2,300
|Germasogeia
|1,250
|1,650
|2,300
|Ayios Athanasios
|1,150
|1,550
|2,250
|Kato Polemidia
|1,025
|1,250
|1,650
|Mesa Geitonia
|1,150
|1,550
|1,550
|Mouttagiaka
|1,025
|1,550
|2,200
|Nicosia
Municipality/Community
|1 Bedroom (€)
|2 Bedrooms (€)
|3 Bedrooms (€)
|Engomi (houses)
|675
|1,000
|1,250
|Engomi (flats)
|625
|900
|1,050
|Ayios Dometios
|575
|825
|1,025
|Aglantzia
|650
|875
|1,050
|Lakatamia
|550
|800
|1,025
|Strovolos (flats)
|625
|925
|1,200
|Larnaca
Municipality/Community
|1 Bedroom (€)
|2 Bedrooms (€)
|3 Bedrooms (€)
|Larnaca (houses)
|750
|950
|1,375
|Larnaca (flats)
|725
|900
|1,150
|Aradippou
|575
|725
|875
|Livadia
|675
|900
|1,075
|Voroklini
|625
|750
|925
|Pyla
|575
|700
|875
|Paphos
Municipality/Community
|1 Bedroom (€)
|2 Bedrooms (€)
|3 Bedrooms (€)
|Chlorakas
|600
|750
|975
|Paphos (flats)
|450
|650
|750
|Konia
|425
|700
|850
|Famagusta
Municipality/Community
|1 Bedroom (€)
|2 Bedrooms (€)
|3 Bedrooms (€)
|Ayia Napa (houses)
|675
|900
|1,150
|Ayia Napa (flats)
|450
|575
|725
|Paralimni (houses)
|675
|925
|1,225
|Paralimni (flats)
|450
|575
|750
|Deryneia
|375
|500
|600
|Liopetri
|325
|450
|550
|Frenaros
|325
|450
|550
|Sotira
|375
|500
|600
Note: Ministry of Interior data (translated into English.) Rents refer to newly signed contractual dwellings or fully renovated unfurnished properties, intended for citizens of the Republic of Cyprus and permanent residents. Equivalent properties may be rented at higher prices to foreigners.