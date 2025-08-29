New €30m apartment developments approved in Paphos

Environmental approval paves the way for two major residential developments in Paphos, with €30m invested in more than 125 new homes, pools, gyms, and green spaces, highlighting the district’s growing demand for modern apartment living.

Stockwatch reports that the Environmental Authority has granted approval for two major residential projects in the Paphos district, marking a significant expansion in apartment construction across the region.

Together, the developments represent an investment exceeding €30 million and include over 125 new residential units, complete with shared facilities and private infrastructure.

Major apartment complex in Agia Marinouda

The largest of the two projects, owned by Navie Ltd, will be built in Agia Marinouda, within the municipality of Eastern Paphos. Valued at an estimated €25 million, construction is scheduled to begin in October once the necessary permits are secured.

The project includes 12 apartment blocks comprising 105 units:

17 one-bedroom flats

52 two-bedroom flats

33 three-bedroom flats

3 four-bedroom flats

These homes are planned as permanent residences with a maximum capacity of 337 occupants. Five of the blocks will feature swimming pools, while Block G will also house a gym available to all residents.

The development will include five pools in total, a private road with pavements, 146 parking spaces, and landscaped green areas. Covering a total land area of 25,738 m², the project also allocates land for public green spaces, community facilities, and an EAC (Electricity Authority of Cyprus) substation.

Utilities have been carefully factored in:

Maximum daily water consumption: 72.45 m³

Annual electricity demand: 450,000 kWh (including 20,000 kWh for the biological treatment plant)

Wastewater from kitchens, bathrooms, cleaning activities, and pool systems will be treated on-site at a dedicated biological station with a daily capacity of 120 m³.

Second development in Mandria

A second project, approved in the Mandria community, will add a further 12 apartments and 10 maisonettes. Developed by Skycoast Ltd at an estimated cost of €5.5 million, the complex will serve as both permanent and holiday residences for up to 184 residents.

The scheme includes three apartment buildings of two storeys each, maisonettes with a maximum height of 5.85 metres, shared pools, private and public parking spaces, and landscaped areas. Like the Agia Marinouda project, Mandria’s complex will also feature a central biological wastewater treatment facility.

Shaping the future of Paphos living

These new developments highlight the growing demand for modern housing in Paphos, blending residential comfort with shared leisure facilities.

With large-scale private investment and strict environmental conditions in place, these projects are expected to reshape the residential landscape of the district in the years ahead.