Latest News & UpdatesLegal Matters

Majority of burnt homes in Limassol lack building permits

By Nigel Howarth
Many fire damaged homes lack building permits
Photo credit: Philenews

Post-wildfire inspections in rural Limassol show only 40% of damaged homes had valid building permits, with many either unlicensed or undocumented, exposing long-standing gaps in Cyprus’ planning system.

Philelephtheros has reported that according to figures from the Limassol District Organisation of Local Government (EOA), of the 710 buildings affected by the fire, only 293 have confirmed building permits. Alarmingly, 417 either lack permits, only hold planning approvals, or remain under investigation due to insufficient documentation.

Key findings from the inspections

  • 293 structures: Confirmed building permits.
  • 43 additional cases: Permits identified but still under verification.
  • 49 structures: Only a planning permit, no building permit.
  • 104 structures: Constructed with no permits at all.
  • 221 structures: No records found; investigations ongoing.

This means that, at present, only about 40% of the damaged properties can be considered fully legal. In contrast, as many as 60% are either partially unlicensed or completely unauthorised.

It is also difficult to understand how these buildings managed to get electricity and water as the authorities require specific permits and documentation that prove the property is legally constructed.

A widespread illegal building issue

The mayor of Kouris, Pantelis Georgiou, had previously estimated that around 20 – 30% of affected homes were unlicensed, often built outside legal residential zones. The latest findings suggest that this percentage could in fact be higher, with at least 13 – 15% confirmed to have been built without any form of permit.

The process of clarifying the legal status of the affected properties has proven extremely complex, given that many files were historically scattered across district offices, while plots often changed numbers or owners over time.

Next steps for building owners

The EOA has forwarded its findings to the Limassol District Administration. Officials are expected to contact property owners directly, asking them to provide any documents that may confirm existing permits.

Importantly, government compensation depends on permit status.

  • Fully licensed owners: Eligible for full compensation.
  • Unlicensed properties: Compensation capped at 25% of total damages.

Several homeowners have already approached authorities to ask how they can regularise their properties to secure compensation.

A broader reflection

Beyond the tragedy of the wildfire, the situation underscores systemic problems in Cyprus’ construction and planning sector, where illegal or semi-legal developments have long been tolerated.

