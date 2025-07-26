Limassol inferno: Cyprus’ most catastrophic wildfire in decades

The local news this week has been dominated by one of the most ferocious wildfires in over half a century, with flames ripping through the Limassol district, scorching more than 120km² of land to the north of Limassol, killing two and destroying and damaging many homes and businesses.

Authorities report that the wildfire in Limassol destroyed 32 homes completely and damaged 53 others. Additionally, some reports say that 72 homes have been damaged, which may reflect early totals before final verification.

The blaze started around midday on Wednesday and quickly escalated under blistering 43–44°C heat, fanned by gale-force winds and exacerbated by drought-stricken terrain.

Tragically, two elderly residents, a couple aged 77 and 84, were found deceased in their vehicle on the Monagri–Alassa road, having been overtaken by the inferno as they attempted to flee. Dozens more were injured, with seven people hospitalised, two in serious condition but who are now stable.

The fire raged on multiple fronts across mountainous terrain, prompting evacuations from at least a dozen villages, including Souni, Omodos, Vasa Koilaniou, Alassa, Lofou, Malia and Agios Therapon. Over 100 local residents were placed in temporary accommodation, some relocated to hotels as emergency shelters overflowed.

I know one person who fled her home with just the clothes she was wearing. The wildfire completely destroyed her home and its contents. She’s now staying with her sister and being supported by friends.

Together with other NGOs, my Rotary Club with others are appealing for essential supplies for those who’ve been displaced.

The Cyprus government opened a bank account at the Central Bank of Cyprus to collect donations for victims of the Limassol wildfire:

Wildfire donation account details:

Beneficiary: Republic of Cyprus

Account Name: Wildfire Support Account

Bank: Central Bank of Cyprus

Account Number: 6001027

IBAN: CY42 0010 0001 0000 0000 0600 1027

Swift (BIC) Code: CBCYCY2N

Under immense strain, more than 250 firefighters, supported by 75 fire engines and 14 aircraft – including water-bombing planes from Spain, Jordan, Israel, Greece, the EU’s rescEU fleet and Chinooks from RAF Akrotiri, worked tirelessly to bring the blaze under control.

Satellite analysis by ESA (above) revealed the destruction: approximately 50% grassland, 31% hardwood vegetation, 16% tree cover and around 1% residential areas were reduced to ashes. In Souni-Zanakia, Agios Therapon, Lofou and Vouni, damage was particularly severe. Some 400 power poles were destroyed; electricity and telecom services remain disrupted for many affected communities.

In the aftermath, residents are grappling with loss of homes, livelihoods, farmlands and beloved pets. Community leaders like Yiannis Tsouloftas have appealed for solidarity, urging those with spare homes to open their doors to neighbours now displaced.

Authorities have expressed profound sorrow over the loss of life and the scale of devastation. Investigations are ongoing into possible causes, including suspected arson near landfill sites as winds and heat accelerated the spread. Meanwhile, heat warnings remain in force, with temperatures expected to persist in the low to mid 40s for days.