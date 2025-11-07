Cyprus property sales record double-digit gains in October

Property sales in Cyprus recorded an annual increase of 24 per cent in October, with all districts posting double-digit gains, according to official statistics published by the Department of Lands & Surveys.

A total of 1,638 sales documents were filed at Land Registry offices in October, up from 1,318 in the same month last year.

If the market continues its upward trajectory, 2025 is poised to be the second most active year for property sales in more than two decades.

In the first ten months of 2025, total sales rose 14 per cent to 14,811, compared with 12,952 in the same period last year, with all districts achieving double-digit gains.

Property sales: market segment analysis

Domestic (Cypriot) buyers accounted for 955 sales in October – 58.3 per cent of total sales.

Foreign buyers from the EU filed 232 sales documents – 14.2 per cent of total sales, while foreign buyers from outside the EU filed 451 sales documents – 27.5 per cent of total sales in the month.

In the first ten months of 2025, domestic (Cypriot) buyers accounted for 8,913 sales – 60.2 per cent of total sales.

Foreign buyers from the EU filed 1,960 sales documents – 13.2 per cent of total sales, while foreign buyers from outside the EU filed 3,938 sales documents – 26.6 per cent of total sales in the first ten months of 2025.

As we reported yesterday, three draft laws have been submitted to the House of Representatives as part of an ongoing political effort to introduce tighter restrictions and enhanced oversight on property sales to foreign nationals and companies with foreign interests.

Property sales to the domestic (Cypriot) market

Property sales to EU nationals

Property sales to non-EU nationals

Market segment district analysis

