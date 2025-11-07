Cyprus Property News logo
Cyprus property sales record double-digit gains in October

By Nigel Howarth
Cyprus property sales soared 24 per cent in October

Property sales in Cyprus recorded an annual increase of 24 per cent in October, with all districts posting double-digit gains, according to official statistics published by the Department of Lands & Surveys.

A total of 1,638 sales documents were filed at Land Registry offices in October, up from 1,318 in the same month last year.

If the market continues its upward trajectory, 2025 is poised to be the second most active year for property sales in more than two decades.

Total contracts of sale deposited – 2024/2025 Comparison (Oct)

In the first ten months of 2025, total sales rose 14 per cent to 14,811, compared with 12,952 in the same period last year, with all districts achieving double-digit gains.

Total contracts of sale deposited – 2024/2025 Year-to-Date Comparison

Property sales: market segment analysis

Domestic (Cypriot) buyers accounted for 955 sales in October – 58.3 per cent of total sales.

Foreign buyers from the EU filed 232 sales documents – 14.2 per cent of total sales, while foreign buyers from outside the EU filed 451 sales documents – 27.5 per cent of total sales in the month.

In the first ten months of 2025, domestic (Cypriot) buyers accounted for 8,913 sales60.2 per cent of total sales.

Foreign buyers from the EU filed 1,960 sales documents – 13.2 per cent of total sales, while foreign buyers from outside the EU filed 3,938 sales documents – 26.6 per cent of total sales in the first ten months of 2025.

As we reported yesterday, three draft laws have been submitted to the House of Representatives as part of an ongoing political effort to introduce tighter restrictions and enhanced oversight on property sales to foreign nationals and companies with foreign interests.

Property sales to the domestic (Cypriot) market

Domestic contracts of sale deposited – 2024/2025 Comparison (Oct)

Domestic contracts of sale deposited – 2024/2025 Year-to-Date Comparison

Property sales to EU nationals

Contracts deposited by EU Nationals – 2024/2025 Comparison (Oct)

Contracts deposited by EU Nationals – 2024/2025 Year-to-Date Comparison

Property sales to non-EU nationals

Contracts deposited by non-EU Nationals – 2024/2025 Comparison (Oct)

Contracts deposited by non-EU Nationals – 2024/2025 Year-to-Date Comparison

Market segment district analysis

Market Segment Summary Analysis Year-to-Date

Total sales 2008 to 2025

Contracts Deposited 2008 to 2025 Year-to-Date Comparison

Cyprus moves to tighten property rules for foreign buyers
June 2026 deadline set for old 5 per cent VAT housing scheme

