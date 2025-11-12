New legal framework for property developers in Cyprus

The introduction of a modern and comprehensive legal framework for the profession of Land Development Professional is moving closer to reality in Cyprus. This initiative, spearheaded by the Cyprus Property Developers Association (CPDA), aims to enhance transparency, credibility, and professional integrity across the property development sector.

A meeting on Monday, 10 November, brought together key stakeholders from both the public and private sectors to discuss the provisions of the draft bill prepared by the CPDA. The working group included Mr. Kyriakos Kouros, Director of Technical Services at the Ministry of the Interior, alongside officials from the Department of Lands and Surveys and the Department of Town Planning and Housing.

Representing the CPDA were President Mr. Yiannis Misirlis, Vice-President Mr. Antonis Kakoullis, General Director Ms. Mersina Isidorou, and the Association’s legal advisors. The roundtable discussion underscored the shared vision of creating a regulatory framework that reflects the modern realities of Cyprus’ dynamic property market.

During the meeting, provisions of the draft bill were discussed, continuing the effort that has begun with the aim of shaping a legislative framework that enhances transparency, reliability, and the protection of buyers’ interests.

The President of the Association, Mr Yiannis Misirlis, once again emphasised that the establishment of the profession constitutes a decisive step towards upgrading the land development sector in Cyprus and ensuring high professional standards.

Finally, he expressed his satisfaction with the constructive exchange of views and the willingness of all involved parties to contribute actively to the effort to create an institutional framework that meets the modern needs of the market and safeguards buyers’ interests.

A framework for professional standards

The forthcoming legislation seeks to define, formalise, and regulate the role of the Land Development Professional – a profession that plays a pivotal role in shaping the built environment and driving economic growth in Cyprus.

By introducing clear professional standards and responsibilities, the bill aims to address long-standing gaps in the sector and promote a culture of accountability. Crucially, the framework is designed to protect buyers’ interests, ensuring that those investing in land or property developments can do so with greater confidence.

Strengthening trust and market confidence

Transparency and reliability remain key drivers of trust in any property market. The proposed framework aligns with broader efforts to professionalise the real estate and construction sectors, bringing them in line with best practices observed in other European markets.

Through licensing, ethical guidelines, and continuous professional development, the initiative aims to strengthen the credibility of those engaged in land development, ensuring their practices reflect both legal compliance and ethical responsibility.

Stakeholders involved in the discussion also emphasised the need for ongoing dialogue between developers, government authorities, and regulatory bodies to ensure that the final law is both practical in its implementation and effective in its outcomes.

Looking ahead

Once enacted, the legislation will represent a landmark achievement for Cyprus’ property sector – positioning the island as a regional leader in responsible land development.

By setting high standards of conduct and accountability, the framework promises to not only elevate professional practice but also to enhance the long-term reputation of Cyprus as a secure and transparent destination for real estate investment.

As discussions continue, the commitment of all involved parties signals a positive shift towards a more structured and trustworthy property development environment; one that supports sustainable growth, protects consumers, and reflects the evolving expectations of both local and international markets.