Development licensing delays remain a major obstacle to tackling Cyprus’ housing problem, the Property Developers Association said after a meeting with Limassol district governor Yiannis Tsouloftas, arguing that faster permit approvals are essential to boost supply.

The association said the matter was discussed at a meeting this week, attended by president Yiannis Misirlis, members of its board, and general manager Mersina Isidorou.

During the discussion, it raised what it described as persistent delays in the licensing process, saying that, despite efforts to accelerate procedures, the problem continues. In some cases, it added, the time required to obtain permits exceeds the time needed to construct a project.

Misirlis said delays are “one of the main factors that exacerbate the housing problem”, as they reduce the market’s ability to respond quickly to rising housing demand.

He added that “the acceleration of licensing is key to strengthening housing supply, supporting development activity and ensuring the smooth operation of the real estate market”.

Misirlis also pointed to the importance of dialogue and cooperation between the District Local Government Organizations (DLGOs) and sector professionals to address existing challenges and advance practical solutions for the sustainable development of all cities.