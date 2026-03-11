EU closes infringement case on Cyprus golden passport scheme

The European Commission has officially informed the Republic of Cyprus that it has terminated the infringement proceedings relating to the country’s former citizenship-by-investment scheme, known as the Cyprus golden passport scheme.

The announcement follows the government’s irrevocable termination of the scheme in 2020, alongside a series of actions by both the executive branch and the Legal Service to ensure compliance with European Union law. The Commission had previously determined that granting Cypriot citizenship through the scheme violated EU regulations.

According to the Legal Service, the matter was handled with urgency from the outset. Following EU guidance for a “judicial-type” review of all golden passport related issues, the General Attorney appointed the Nikolatos Investigation Committee in September 2020. Its findings, together with those of the Kalogirou Committee, prompted the Council of Ministers to revoke certain citizenships.

Further measures were taken to keep the European Commission informed. Meetings were held in October 2021 and May 2023 with then EU Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, in Brussels and Cyprus, reviewing the steps taken by the Republic. A subsequent update occurred in June 2025 with the new Commissioner, Michael McGrath.

While Cyprus promptly terminated the disgraced golden passport scheme, the European Commission requested additional legislative amendments. In response, the Legal Service, in coordination with the Ministry of Interior, prepared a mutually agreed draft bill. The legislation, developed in cooperation with the Commission, was approved by the Council of Ministers and passed by the House of Representatives within three months of submission.

The Legal Service concluded by expressing strong satisfaction with the Commission’s decision to close the infringement proceedings, describing it as a highly positive development for Cyprus. This resolution marks a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to align its investment and citizenship framework with EU standards.

Commenting on the Commission’s decision, President Nikos Christodoulides said:

“Yes, I am pleased because the decisions that have been taken — decisions which are being implemented and which led to this decision [by the Commission], which I believe sends clear messages both regarding our intentions and the recognition of the work done, the decisions taken and our political will on this particular issue, on the part of the European Commission.”

But the consequences of the scheme linger on with the Legal Service filing an appeal against the acquittal of former House President Dimitris Syllouris and ex-MP Christakis Giovani by the Criminal Court of Nicosia in the golden passport case.