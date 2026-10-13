HomeLatest News & UpdatesEvacuation order issued for prominent apartment block in Larnaca
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Evacuation order issued for prominent apartment block in Larnaca

By Vassos Vassos
Dipa apartment block in central Larnaca issued with evacuation order
The Dipa block in Larnaca has been declared extremely dangerous, and an evacuation order has been issued.

An evacuation order has been issued for the Dipa apartment block in the centre of Larnaca after inspectors declared the building extremely dangerous.

Notices were served on Friday 9 October, and warning signs have been put up at the building on Grigoris Afxentiou avenue, opposite the Pancyprian Lyceum. Passers-by are barred from entering, while residents and people working in the block have been told to leave in the coming days.

The Larnaca District Local Government Organisation (DLGO) is prepared to give residents and businesses some time to find alternative accommodation and premises. The block contains 64 flats and 12 businesses, making relocation a significant challenge.

Some residents and business owners do not want to leave and have appointed a lawyer to handle the matter.

Structural concerns at the Dipa block

The Dipa is one of Larnaca’s oldest and best-known apartment blocks. Local authorities have warned about its condition several times. In recent years, columns and walls have shown clear signs of deterioration, raising serious concerns about the building’s structural stability.

The DLGO’s president, Angelos Hadjicharalambous, said the block had a history of concerns and was listed in records inherited from Larnaca municipality. A visual inspection confirmed structural problems, leading the organisation to classify it as a dangerous building.

Mr Hadjicharalambous said the DLGO would be satisfied if those responsible confirmed in writing within a few days that they had appointed a specialist to assess the building and plan its restoration.

The block’s management committee has begun arranging the appointment of a civil engineer so that the necessary repair work can be planned.

Second apartment block declared extremely dangerous

The Dipa is the second apartment block to be declared extremely dangerous by the DLGO. The Madona Court block in the Faneromeni area was evacuated last May after receiving the same classification and issued with an evacuation order.

The DLGO has also issued evacuation orders for several smaller buildings. An order was made for the Filanda Court complex because the building was considered unsuitable for occupation. Its managers said they intended to take steps to address the risks, so the organisation allowed them more time.

By Vassos Vassos
Translated and adapted from an article published by Politis

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