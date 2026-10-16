Cyprus is preparing to hand responsibility for managing jointly owned buildings to district organisations in 2029. The plan promises clearer accountability – but owners are still waiting to see how it will work in practice.

Owners of units in jointly owned buildings across Cyprus could see a major change in how their buildings are managed, with District Local Government Organisations (DLGOs) expected to take over responsibility from 1 January 2029.

The reform is intended to tackle persistent problems in these buildings, from neglected common areas to disputes over maintenance and buildings that may pose safety risks. But the handover is not yet settled: legislation remains under discussion, and constitutional, technical and financial details still need attention.

New laws are still being worked out

The Interior Ministry and DLGOs have agreed on conditions for the organisations to assume the new duties. At Thursday’s House Interior Committee meeting, MPs welcomed progress on the revised framework.

Committee chairman Aristos Damianou of AKEL said the ministry had accepted the DLGOs’ requests, allowing work on the draft legislation to move forward. The final texts are expected to be prepared in the coming weeks, while the Legal Service reviews constitutional questions. The committee plans to examine the bills article by article once they are submitted.

The proposed transfer would follow a two-year transition period, provided the necessary conditions are agreed and put in place.

Why jointly owned buildings management needs an overhaul

MPs have described the existing system as outdated and difficult to enforce. Jointly owned building management committees can struggle to arrange repairs and maintain jointly owned property, while their lack of legal personality can make it harder to take responsibility or act when a building becomes dangerous or structurally unstable.

DIKO MP Panikos Leonidou said the Interior Ministry, the Department of Lands and Surveys, and the DLGOs had reached agreement, with technical and financial questions apparently resolved for the initial implementation period. He urged that the legislation be brought to the House plenary promptly, citing the number of people affected by the current arrangements.

DISY MP Nicoletta Constantinou welcomed the progress but said the central government’s practical support for the DGLOs must be established. She also called for the final law to set out responsibilities clearly, protect property owners’ rights and ensure effective administration.

Jointly owned buildings safety remains a central concern

The reform debate also raises questions about inspections and enforcement. ELAM MP Andreas Papacharalambous called for stronger powers for jointly owned building management committees and mandatory technical inspections, comparing them with roadworthiness tests for vehicles.

Passing a law will not, on its own, make buildings safer. The rules will need clear responsibilities, effective inspections and the means to enforce action where hazards are identified.

The committee is separately examining dangerous buildings. Damianou said the responsible ministry had requested until 29 October to take the necessary steps on that issue.

What the proposed changes could mean for owners

If the reforms are adopted and properly resourced, unit owners could get a clearer framework for managing jointly owned buildings, maintaining common areas and addressing structural hazards. The outcome will depend on the final legislation, the support and resources given to DLGOs, and the practical arrangements made before the planned 2029 handover.

For now, the reform is a proposal in progress—not a finished system. Owners will need to watch how the bills define responsibility, fund the new duties and make building safety rules enforceable.