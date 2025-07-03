Cyprus high-end property market hits €75.7m in May

The Cyprus real estate market saw a strong increase in high-value transactions during May 2025, with the total value of the 50 largest deals reaching €75.7 million, according to analysis by Ask Wire.

Topping the list was a plot of land in Engomi, Nicosia, which changed hands for a staggering €12.5 million, the most expensive property sale of the month.

Top 10 transactions worth over €38.8 million

The top 10 property transactions across Cyprus exceeded €38.8 million in total. Limassol district led the way in terms of volume, appearing five times in the top ten. Nicosia and Paphos followed with two entries each, while Larnaca had one property in the elite list.

No Property Type Sale Price District / Municipality – Community 1 Plot of Land €12.5 million Nicosia / Engomi 2 House €7 million Kato Paphos 3 Other €2.85 million Limassol / Katholiki 4 Other €2.8 million Nicosia / Engomi 5 House €2.7 million Limassol / Apostoloi Petrou kai Pavlou 6 House €2.3 million Limassol / Agios Athanasios 7 Field €2.25 million Larnaca / Agios Nikolaos 8 House €2.2 million Paphos / Moutallos 9 House €2.15 million Limassol / Potamos Germasogeias 10 House €2.1 million Limassol / Potamos Germasogeias

Source: Department of Lands and Surveys, Analysis: Ask Wire

High-end market sees strong performance

Thanks to the Engomi deal, Nicosia district climbed to the top in terms of high-end property sales, accounting for 31.4% of the total value of the 50 most expensive transactions. Limassol followed with 27.6%, Paphos with 21.2%, Larnaca with 13.8%, and Famagusta with 6%.

In absolute terms, the 10 most valuable sales in Nicosia amounted to €23.8 million. Limassol came in at €20.9 million, Paphos at €16.1 million, and Larnaca at €10.5 million; significantly higher than Famagusta’s €4.5 million.

Half of the top sales exceeded €1 million

Impressively, half of the 50 top transactions in May were for properties sold above the €1 million mark, highlighting a robust appetite for high-value real estate.

Commenting on the findings, Pavlos Loizou, CEO of Ask Wire, stated:

“May has proven to be the second-best month of 2025 so far for high-end property transactions, following March. The market demonstrated strong momentum across all districts, with 50% of the top 50 sales exceeding €1 million. Residential properties also played a significant role in May’s performance, with six of the top ten deals involving houses out of a total of 22 residential transactions.”