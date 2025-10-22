Cyprus fast-tracked 1,300+ permits under new licensing scheme

Despite ongoing backlogs faced by the building permit authorities, new tools introduced over the past year have significantly speeded up approvals, resulting in many permits being issued.

According to Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou, more than 1,300 urban planning and building permits for residential properties have been approved since the launch of the fast-track licensing measures introduced last October.

He added that permits have also been granted for around 217 apartment blocks, noting:

“This means that these developments will enter the housing market one to two years earlier, thereby increasing the housing supply and helping to ease the housing shortage.”

Speaking on national radio, Mr Ioannou explained that the aim of the fast-track licensing initiative is to reduce bureaucracy, boost productivity, and make life easier for citizens while addressing the housing challenge.

He clarified that under the scheme, which includes 22 measures to simplify procedures implemented by district planning authorities (EOAs), building permits for apartment complexes and semi-detached houses located on plots that do not require any exemptions are now issued automatically.

Urban planning permits are issued within 20 days, while building permits follow within 40 days.

For medium-risk apartment buildings (up to four floors and 20 units), the maximum approval period remains 40 days.

Regarding on-site construction inspections, the minister noted that these are carried out in three stages during the building process.

“For now, inspections are being conducted by EOA officials,” he said, “but soon, independent certified building inspectors, selected by lottery, will take over this role.”

Mr Ioannou stressed that this system will prevent the construction of unauthorised buildings from the outset and ensure stricter penalties for non-compliance.