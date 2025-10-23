Jointly-owned buildings: Cyprus’ controversial bill under fire

Cyprus’ plan to overhaul how jointly-owned buildings are managed is facing strong resistance from the country’s five District Local Government Organisations (DLGOs) argue the proposed law would impose duties beyond their remit.

In a memorandum submitted to the Standing Committee on Internal Affairs, the DLGOs said they oppose taking responsibility for registering and supervising management committees for shared buildings. They warned the process is complex and resource-intensive, and that they are unprepared to assume such a role without proper consultation or infrastructure.

(Earlier this week, the chair of the Standing Committee on Internal Affairs strongly criticised the Interior Ministry for drafting the jointly-owned buildings bill without consulting District Local Government Organisations (DLGOs), the very bodies expected to implement the new responsibilities.)

The bill, currently under discussion, seeks to regulate the management of Cyprus’ 30,000 jointly-owned buildings, addressing maintenance gaps and safety concerns. Under the proposed framework, the DLGOs would be required to oversee the committees, maintain a national register, resolve disputes, and even issue fines.

However, the organisations argue that they were excluded from drafting the legislation and that the Interior Ministry should first design specialised software, provide funding, and create a new service staffed with qualified personnel.

They also stressed that the proposed administrative fees are too low to cover operational costs. “It is impossible to assign new responsibilities without a proper structure, budget, and staff,” said the representative of the DLGO presidents.

The DLGOs already manage dangerous buildings — a duty they assumed in April 2025 — and claim they still lack clear guidance and adequate financial support for that role. They have called on the government to strengthen existing functions, such as licensing, before assigning new responsibilities.

What the jointly-owned buildings bill proposes

The proposed Management of Jointly-owned Buildings and Related Matters Law of 2023 introduces several new provisions. These include mandatory structural, mechanical, and electrical inspections by certified professionals from the Cyprus Scientific and Technical Chamber (ETEK).

The absence of such inspections has led to severe deterioration in many buildings, with incidents such as falling balconies and collapsing walls.

The law would also require management committees to set up a reserve fund for repairs and maintenance. Property owners would be responsible for paying shared expenses, including heating, cleaning, lift maintenance, electricity, and water consumption.

Additional obligations include building insurance, repair of communal areas and facilities, insulation works, and environmental upgrades. Owners would be prevented from selling their properties until they had paid all their communal fees.

Major shortfall in the bill

However, the draft bill fails to fully address he most critical issue – communal fee payments. Management Committees must have immediate and reliable access to funds to perform their core duties — including insuring the building and carrying out essential repairs & maintenance works. Without an enforceable system for prompt payment, Management Committees are effectively set up to fail.