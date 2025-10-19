Cyprus Property News logo
Consultation on jointly-owned & dangerous building bills demanded

By Nigel Howarth
Cyprus jointly-owned buildings & dangerous buildings laws

The Cyprus House of Representatives is currently examining two interconnected bills aimed at improving the regulation of jointly-owned buildings and tackling dangerous buildings.

Both pieces of legislation have drawn significant attention due to their potential impact on public safety and housing management.

Call for partner consultation

Members of the Standing Committee on Internal Affairs have urged the government to improve coordination and engage partners before proceeding.

Committee Chair Aristos Damianou strongly criticised the Interior Ministry for drafting the jointly-owned buildings bill without consulting District Local Government Organisations (DLGOs), the very bodies expected to implement the new responsibilities.

“Dialogue must come before action, especially when laws affect thousands,” he said, describing the move as “unacceptable” and warning of potential implementation delays.

To address concerns, the committee has approved a 15-day consultation period, aiming to resume detailed discussions by the end of October.

Jointly-owned buildings bill

The jointly-owned buildings bill introduces several new provisions to manage apartment complexes and shared housing units, where coordination between owners is often poor.

MP Marinos Mousiouttas of DIPA highlighted the importance of this legislation, noting that nearly 200,000 families, almost half of Cyprus’ population, live in such properties.

Key features of the bill include:

  • Mandatory management committees
  • Debt clearance certificates before properties can be transferred
  • Sinking & Emergency reserve funds
  • Mediation mechanisms for resolving disputes

Mousiouttas stated that when some owners don’t cooperate, it places an unfair burden on others or prevents necessary work altogether. “This imbalance is what the law seeks to address,” he said.

Dangerous buildings bill

The second bill, focused on dangerous buildings, aims to address long-standing issues that local authorities have struggled to manage effectively.

The proposed legislation includes:

  • Demolition of unsafe structures
  • Disconnection of utilities
  • Court-issued orders via unilateral applications
  • Registration of charges for cost recovery by local or state authorities

Mousiouttas stressed that the Ministry of Interior also plans to offer financial aid to DLGOs through local councils, enabling emergency repairs when property owners fail to act.

“Time to act”: safety and accountability in focus

“We’ve seen balconies collapse – fortunately without serious injuries,” Mousiouttas warned. “It’s time to take decisive steps to ensure public safety and prevent further accidents.”

The Committee aims to pass both bills within the current parliamentary session, signalling a strong push for reform in property legislation and building safety across Cyprus.

