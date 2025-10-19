Call for law to regulate Cyprus property developers

Philelephtheros reports that the Cyprus Land and Property Developers Association is calling for the formal recognition and regulation of the profession, having already submitted a detailed proposal to the Ministry of the Interior.

According to the Association, which represents about 80% of the market through its 50 member companies, the initiative aims to enhance transparency, safeguard buyers’ interests, and strengthen trust in the real estate sector. The move would, for the first time, create a structured and supervised framework for property development in Cyprus.

In the preparation of the proposed law, the Scientific and Technical Chamber of Cyprus (ETEK) and legal advisors also took part, reflecting a broad-based approach to professional regulation.

Establishing professional standards

The Association argues that institutionalising the Land Development Professional role is essential for promoting transparency, accountability, and professional integrity within the property development industry.

If implemented, the framework will clearly define the qualifications, standards, and conditions required to practise lawfully in the field.

Council to oversee developers’ registration

The proposal includes the establishment of a “Council for the Registration and Supervision of Land and Building Development Professionals”, which would oversee professional standards and compliance.

The Council will be chaired by a suitably qualified public service representative with relevant expertise and will be responsible for enforcing regulations, maintaining professional integrity, and ensuring market accountability.

Key criteria for registering licensed developers

The proposed law introduces clear eligibility criteria for registration on the official Register of Development Professionals. Only individuals or companies meeting these standards will be allowed to operate legally.

According to the Association, this framework will:

Improve the quality of development services

Ensure professional responsibility

Protect buyers’ interests

Foster trust and confidence in the property market

Interior Minister supports the developers’ initiative

During a May 2025 meeting with Interior Minister Konstantinos Ioannou, the Association noted a positive response to the proposal.

The Minister expressed support and established a special working group, involving officials from the Department of Lands and Surveys and members of the Developers Association, to refine the legal text.

What changes under the new framework?

At present, there is no specific law determining who may act as a land or property developer in Cyprus. This means that any person or company can engage in real estate development and sales, regardless of qualifications or experience.

The proposed legislation seeks to close this gap by requiring formal registration. Once enacted, only approved and registered professionals will be authorised to conduct land or property development activities.

The law will also prohibit unregistered persons from using the title “Land Development Professional” or performing related work.

Benefits for the state, market, and property buyers

The reform will offer substantial advantages for both the state and citizens. For government authorities, it will establish a clear legal framework for transparency, control, and accountability in a sector vital to the Cypriot economy.

For citizens, particularly homebuyers, it promises greater security and confidence, ensuring that every developer they work with is qualified, registered, and subject to professional oversight.

Key requirements for registration

To be listed in the official Register, applicants must:

Operate (or plan to operate) a properly staffed and equipped office

Collaborate with an ETEK-registered design and supervision firm

Employ a qualified civil engineer, architect, or property valuer

Engage a certified auditor and an experienced property sales consultant

and an experienced Demonstrate proven experience in property development

Those without prior experience may register as “trainee development professionals” for a period of up to three years.

Significant change for the industry

The change will be transformative. Registration will become a legal requirement, not a formality. Unregistered individuals will no longer be allowed to promote, develop, or sell properties for commercial gain.

It’s worth noting that this law will not affect construction contractors, who are governed by separate regulations and maintain their own registry.

The proposal is currently under review by the working group established by the Ministry of the Interior, aiming to deliver a law that reflects both industry needs and market realities.