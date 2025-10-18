Cyprus Property News logo
Cypriots & EU citizens may apply for affordable housing in Cyprus

By Nigel Howarth
Cyprus affordable housing available in Nicosia, Limassol and Larnaca

The Cyprus Land Development Corporation (CLDC) has announced the opening of applications for participation in its Affordable Housing Management Scheme, which is currently being implemented in the districts of Nicosia, Limassol and Larnaca.

The application period began on 1 October 2025 and will end on 30 November 2025. Through this scheme, interested individuals can register in the Affordable Housing Beneficiaries Register, allowing them to apply in the future for the purchase of residential units developed under the Special Housing Incentive Programme for land development companies.

The purchase price of affordable housing units has been set by the CLDC, acting as the Affordable Housing Management Authority, at €1,650 per buildable square metre.

Affordable housing eligibility criteria

Applications are open to Cypriot citizens and EU nationals who have been permanent and continuous residents of Cyprus for at least five years prior to the date of application.

Applicants (and/or their spouse or partner) must not have owned another residence suitable for their family’s housing needs within the last five years.

Income criteria

The gross annual household income for the tax year preceding the application must not exceed the following limits:

  • Single applicants: €25,000
  • Couples without children or single-parent families: €45,000
  • Three-member families: €50,000
  • Four-member families: €55,000
  • Families with five or more members: €65,000

Financial requirements

Applicants must demonstrate sufficient financial capacity to pay a 20% deposit on the property’s value and secure a bank loan for the remaining 80% of the purchase price.

Beneficiary obligations

Beneficiaries included in the Register who purchase a residential unit through the scheme must retain ownership for at least ten years and use it as their primary residence during this period. The sale of the property within this timeframe is prohibited.

Furthermore, beneficiaries cannot reapply or benefit again from this or any future revised version of the scheme.

For more information and detailed application instructions, interested parties can visit the official CLDC website at www.cldc.org.cy.

