Limassol property boom continues with major high-rise projects

The Limassol property boom shows no sign of slowing, with a new wave of major residential, office and mixed-use developments reshaping the city’s seafront and strengthening its position as a prime property investment destination in Cyprus.

Several major projects are either under construction, awaiting final approvals or preparing to start construction. Among them are AURA, SeaMark, C View Tower, the former Pavemar development and The Residences at The St. Regis Limassol.

The largest proposed project is AURA, planned for the former ERA Olympia site. Preparatory work is underway, with construction expected to begin next year. Previous plans envisaged a 44-storey tower standing 181.5 metres tall, potentially making it Cyprus’ tallest building and surpassing the 170-metre ONE tower.

SeaMark, meanwhile, has already started construction. The 21-level commercial and office tower will provide approximately 20,806 square metres of space, together with cafés, meeting facilities, a gym, spa, lounges and a rooftop garden. Completion is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2028.

Limassol’s skyline is about to change dramatically

A separate €22 million development on the former Pavemar hotel site will rise 87 metres over 18 floors, mainly providing office and commercial space. C View Tower, another commercial development, will comprise 15 floors, including 10 office levels with sea views. The entire project has reportedly been offered for €55 million.

Another major scheme is The Residences at The St. Regis Limassol, being developed by Marfields Group beside the Public Garden. Its revised masterplan includes two residential towers containing 250 homes and a separate office tower, together with restaurants, retail, wellness and leisure facilities. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2026, with completion expected in 2031.

Other major projects are progressing around the former KEAN factory site and along Aktia Street, including Limassol Blu Marine and the planned 19-storey Lighthouse office tower.

The scale and diversity of these projects demonstrate how the Limassol property boom has evolved beyond luxury apartments. Developers are increasingly combining residential, office, retail and leisure facilities, partly reflecting strong demand for commercial space.

Millions pour in to fuel a new era of Limassol’s property boom

According to Ask Wire, sales of properties worth more than €1 million increased from approximately €275 million in 2024 to €417 million in 2025, with around €220 million recorded so far in 2026. High-rise developments accounted for roughly two-thirds of sales above €1 million in both 2024 and 2025.

The market is also attracting buyers who intend to live and work in Limassol permanently. The city’s expanding technology and business sectors, together with private schools and other infrastructure, are helping to support demand for long-term residential property.

The Limassol property boom is increasingly being driven by an established local economy and long-term demand, rather than solely by short-term investment incentives.

(Translated and summarised from an article first published in Politis)