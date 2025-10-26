Cyprus Property News logo
HomeNews MenuProperty SalesNationalities of foreign buyers driving Cyprus property market
Latest News & UpdatesProperty Sales

Nationalities of foreign buyers driving Cyprus property market

By Nigel Howarth
Cyprus property sales driven by foreign buyers

New official data highlights the growing scale of property purchases in Cyprus by foreign buyers, with more than 1,600 residential properties, plots and fields changing hands in the past year.

The figures were submitted to the House of Representatives by Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou, in response to a parliamentary question from AKEL MP Christos Christofides.

According to the data, a total of 1,669 properties were sold to overseas buyers in the past twelve months, involving only natural persons (not companies). These transactions covered a range of property types, including residential properties, land plots and fields.

Paphos continues to top the table, recording the highest number of sales to both EU citizens and buyers from third countries. Larnaca and Limassol follow closely behind, while Nicosia and Famagusta have shown noticeable increases compared to previous years.

The largest groups of buyers were British, Russian, Israeli and Greek nationals, with residential properties remaining the most sought-after. However, the sale of land plots and agricultural fields has also seen a clear upward trend.

962 residential properties sold to foreign buyers

Between 15 September 2024 and 15 September 2025, a total of 962 registered residential properties were sold to foreign buyers. Of these, 385 were purchased by EU citizens, while 577 were bought by non-EU nationals.

  • Paphos led with 189 sales to EU citizens and 313 to third-country buyers.
  • Limassol followed with 70 and 102 respectively.
  • Larnaca recorded 41 sales to EU buyers and 77 to non-EU buyers.
  • Famagusta saw 43 and 71 sales respectively.
  • Nicosia recorded 42 sales to EU nationals and 14 to non-EU nationals.

The Ministry clarified that the figures refer only to properties with registered titles, meaning some sales could not be traced where title modernisation is still pending.

Rising land and field sales to foreign buyers

During the same period, 350 land plots were sold nationwide, 218 to EU citizens and 132 to third-country buyers.

Limassol recorded the highest number of plot purchases by EU nationals (98), while most plot sales to non-EU nationals took place in Larnaca (84).

Additionally, 357 agricultural fields were sold, 276 to EU buyers and 81 to non-EU buyers. Limassol, Paphos and Nicosia were the busiest districts for EU purchasers, while non-EU buyers focussed on Nicosia and Limassol.

Nationalities dominating each district

  • Nicosia: Greek nationals topped the list with 403 recorded property transactions.
  • Famagusta: British buyers led with 220 purchases.
  • Larnaca: Israeli citizens were the largest group, recording 850 transactions, followed by Lebanese buyers with 723.
  • Limassol: Russian nationals were dominant with 846 sales, followed by Israelis with 571.
  • Paphos: British nationals led significantly with 890 purchases, followed by Israeli buyers with 683.

The detailed tables submitted to Parliament by the Interior Minister are presented below.

Sales of registered residential properties

District European
Buyers		 Non-European
Buyers
Nicosia 42 14
Famagusta 43 71
Larnaca 41 77
Limassol 70 102
Paphos 189 313
Nationwide Total 385 577

Sales of vacant building plots

District European Buyers Non-European Buyers
Nicosia 65 17
Famagusta 5 0
Larnaca 31 84
Limassol 98 25
Paphos 19 6
Nationwide Total 218 132

Sales of fields/rural land

District European Buyers Non-European Buyers
Nicosia 59 33
Famagusta 7 0
Larnaca 47 16
Limassol 98 20
Paphos 65 12
Nationwide Total 276 81

Top 10 foreign property ownership/nationality/district

Nicosia District

Nationality Sales Deposited Sale Agreements Total Properties
Greece (EU) 288 115 403
Romania (EU) 92 20 112
Russia (Non-EU) 33 47 80
Lebanon (Non-EU) 23 56 79
Bulgaria (EU) 42 12 54
United Kingdom (Non-EU) 32 12 44
France (EU) 22 10 32
China (Non-EU) 10 21 31
Syria (Non-EU) 18 9 27
Ukraine (Non-EU) 12 7 19

Famagusta District

Nationality Sales Deposited Sale Agreements Total Properties
United Kingdom (Non-EU) 152 68 220
Bulgaria (EU) 45 12 57
Romania (EU) 41 13 54
Poland (EU) 23 20 43
Israel (Non-EU) 6 33 39
Greece (EU) 16 14 30
Lebanon (Non-EU) 17 12 29
Germany (EU) 16 5 21
Russia (Non-EU) 9 8 17
Slovakia (EU) 8 8 16

Larnaca District

Nationality Sales Deposited Sale Agreements Total Properties
Israel (Non-EU) 191 659 850
Lebanon (Non-EU) 181 542 723
United Kingdom (Non-EU) 143 159 302
Greece (EU) 117 48 165
Russia (Non-EU) 58 77 135
Germany (EU) 58 37 95
Romania (EU) 47 22 69
Poland (EU) 36 32 68
Ukraine (Non-EU) 22 40 62
France (EU) 21 37 58

Limassol District

Nationality Sales Deposited Sale Agreements Total Properties
Russia (Non-EU) 254 592 846
Israel (Non-EU) 158 413 571
Greece (EU) 195 66 261
Ukraine (Non-EU) 76 116 192
United Kingdom (Non-EU) 113 74 187
China (Non-EU) 35 118 153
Romania (EU) 77 38 115
Germany (EU) 38 33 71
Belarus (Non-EU) 24 42 66
Portugal (EU) 27 32 59

Paphos District

Nationality Sales Deposited Sale Agreements Total Properties
United Kingdom (Non-EU) 561 329 890
Israel (Non-EU) 252 431 683
Russia (Non-EU) 120 207 327
Greece (EU) 211 46 257
Germany (EU) 133 88 221
China (Non-EU) 73 116 189
Poland (EU) 80 89 169
Romania (EU) 77 37 114
Ukraine (Non-EU) 38 65 103
Ireland (EU) 64 27 91
Previous article
Cyprus apartment rental prices rise in most major cities

RELATED ARTICLES

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1557
RUB
0.0104
CNY
0.1196
CHF
1.0779

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator