Smaller flats, smarter living: Cyprus housing shift

The discussion surrounding minimum permissible apartment sizes in Cyprus is often clouded by concerns over a perceived “decline in quality of life” or so-called “shrinkflation”. Yet a more measured assessment of housing suggests something quite different: this is not a downgrade, but a necessary step towards modernisation.

Minimum size requirements were rightly established under the conditions of their time. Households were larger, lifestyles differed significantly, and urban environments functioned in another way entirely. Today, however, patterns of living, financial realities and the very structure of society are evolving rapidly. As needs change, so too must regulation.

The central question is not whether apartments will become smaller. Rather, it is whether the regulatory framework enables the market to deliver homes that genuinely suit those who need them at prices they can realistically afford.

Lessons from housing in Europe

Across much of Europe, there is no rigid, one-size-fits-all minimum apartment size. Instead, regulations prioritise quality: natural light, ventilation, ceiling height, hygiene standards and energy efficiency.

In Germany, compact and highly functional homes of 25–35 square metres have become commonplace, particularly for students, young professionals and single occupants. These developments have enabled more residents to access central urban locations that would otherwise be out of reach.

The Netherlands has embraced small urban apartments and co-living models, placing emphasis on functionality rather than sheer size. Shared spaces, intelligent design and proximity to transport links have increased housing supply while reducing per-unit costs.

In Copenhagen, regulatory adjustments followed a rise in single-person households. Rather than building unnecessarily large homes, the focus shifted to aligning housing provision with the actual size and financial capacity of residents.

The Cypriot imbalance

Cyprus presents a clear mismatch. On one hand, single-person households are increasing, many young professionals face limited purchasing power, and demand is growing for housing near workplaces.

On the other, current regulations effectively steer the market towards larger apartments.

When developers are compelled to build larger units, the total cost of purchase or rent rises even if the price per square metre remains stable. As a result, many households are priced out of the market, despite being able to afford smaller, more suitable homes.

Revising minimum size requirements does not automatically reduce the price per square metre. It does, however, create a more flexible market that can:

Lower the overall cost per dwelling

Increase the range of available options

Allow for more units on a single plot of land

Help the market remain resilient during periods of high interest rates

In a country like Cyprus, where developable land is limited and construction costs continue to rise, flexibility acts as a balancing mechanism between supply and demand.

Quality over quantity

Quality of life is not defined solely by square metres. It is shaped by intelligent layout, natural light, ventilation, shared amenities, and access to services and transport.

A well-designed 40 sqm apartment can, in practice, offer greater functionality than a poorly planned 55 sqm unit. Regulation, therefore, should safeguard qualitative standards rather than enforce rigid size thresholds.

A meaningful revision of minimum apartment sizes should be accompanied by:

Strict qualitative standards

Urban planning incentives for high-quality shared spaces

Regional differentiation

Ongoing monitoring of housing affordability

Fundamentally, this marks a shift from regulating “how big” to regulating “how good”.

Housing market at a crossroads

Cyprus’ housing market stands at the intersection of new demographic and economic realities. Regulations that once served society effectively now require updating to continue doing so.

The issue is not whether apartments should be smaller or larger. It is whether there is sufficient choice for all.

In a modern economy, choice is what sustains both markets and citizens alike.

About the author

Mersina Isidorou is the General Manager of the Cyprus Property Developers Association.

(Translated from an article in incyprusproperty)