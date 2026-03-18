Sweeping reforms announced to overhaul trainee lawyers’ system

The Legal Council has announced a sweeping reform of the framework governing trainee lawyers in Cyprus, signalling a shift towards strengthening practical training and aligning the profession with the evolving demands of modern legal practice.

According to the official statement released on Wednesday, the overhaul is deemed necessary in light of rapid developments within the legal sector, increasing case complexity, and the growing need for more immediate and effective delivery of legal services. The current training system no longer fully meets the expectations of contemporary legal practice.

The new framework is scheduled to come into force on 1 July 2030. Existing trainees, along with those who register by 30 June 2030, will remain under the current regime. However, they must complete their training and pass the required examinations by June 2032. Those who fail to do so will be transitioned into the new system.

Structured curriculum across core legal areas

Under the revised system, training will be organised into five core thematic modules covering key areas of law. These include public law, criminal law, civil law, civil procedure, as well as professional ethics and court operations.

This structured approach is designed to ensure a more comprehensive and practice-oriented legal education, better preparing trainees for the realities of the profession.

Remote learning and attendance requirements

Lectures will be delivered remotely via an online platform between October and April. Trainees will be required to attend at least 70% of sessions to qualify for examination eligibility, reflecting a more flexible yet accountable learning model.

Lawyers’ examination system overhaul

Examinations will be held three times annually, with the primary examination period scheduled for June. Trainees must pass all subjects within three consecutive examination sessions, achieving a minimum score of 50% in each.

Provisions will also allow candidates to retain passes in certain subjects and offer opportunities for re-examination in cases of failure.

Extension and re-entry provisions

Trainee lawyers who are unable to successfully complete the examinations within the stipulated timeframe will be granted a 12-month extension of their training period. During this time, they must retake all subjects.

Failure to meet the requirements after this extension will result in termination of the training period. However, individuals will retain the right to reapply after a two-year interval.

Emphasis on practical experience

Crucially, the Legal Council underscores the importance of hands-on experience. Beyond attending lectures and passing examinations, trainees will be required to complete a specified number of practical assignments, reinforcing the profession’s shift towards applied legal competence.

This reform marks a significant milestone in the evolution of Cyprus’ legal sector, positioning the next generation of lawyers to meet the increasingly complex demands of both domestic and international legal environments.