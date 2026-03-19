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Cyprus banks warn on unfair contract terms reform risks

By Nigel Howarth
Banks warn again improving consumer protection

The Cyprus banks have issued a stark warning over proposed legislation targeting unfair contract terms, as the measures head for a parliamentary vote.

The Cyprus Banking Association has voiced strong opposition, arguing that the reforms could trigger legal uncertainty and ripple effects across the wider economy, including the property market.

In last-minute submissions to the House Commerce Committee, the Association cautioned that the amendments are legally flawed and risk imposing significant burdens on businesses, ultimately affecting economic stability.

Banks concerned over legal certainty & investment

At the heart of the dispute is a proposal to amend the Consumer Protection Law, aimed at strengthening safeguards for borrowers and consumers dealing with credit institutions. While the intent is to rebalance protections, banks argue the approach introduces overlapping provisions and unnecessary duplication.

The sector warns that such legislative layering could undermine confidence in the Cyprus legal framework, which is a key consideration for international investors, particularly in real estate and development. Any perceived erosion of legal certainty may weigh on investment flows and the country’s competitiveness.

Constitutional and EU law implications

Banks have also raised constitutional concerns, suggesting that certain provisions may infringe on fundamental rights, including freedom of contract and the ability to conduct business.

Additionally, the targeted restriction of banking charges is seen as potentially breaching principles of equal treatment and free competition under EU law. Industry representatives argue that singling out banks could place domestic institutions at a disadvantage compared with their European counterparts.

Banks warn of retroactive risk and market disruption

A separate legislative proposal seeks to apply the 2021 Consumer Protection framework retrospectively to older contracts. This has sparked alarm within the financial sector.

Banks warn that retroactive enforcement could expose businesses to immediate administrative fines for agreements that were fully compliant under the legal regime in force at the time. Such a shift could create widespread uncertainty, especially across loan agreements tied to property transactions.

For the real estate sector, where financing structures often span decades, this raises the prospect of contractual disruption and unforeseen costs, factors that could dampen market activity.

Broader economic impact

The Association maintains that the combined effect of the proposals could destabilise financial operations and impose unpredictable financial liabilities.

Ultimately, the banking sector argues that while consumer protection remains essential, reforms must be carefully calibrated to avoid unintended consequences for the Cyprus financial system and property market, both of which rely heavily on legal clarity and investor confidence.

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