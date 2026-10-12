Cyprus’ property market has split into two very different worlds. On one side, rapid growth in apartment construction is reshaping the housing market. On the other, detached homes are becoming fewer in number and increasingly out of reach for all but wealthier buyers.

An analysis of figures by Phileleftheros shows that, in the first half of 2016, apartments were a relatively small part of the market. Just 124,720 square metres of apartment space were licensed across Cyprus.

Ten years later, in 2026, the floor area of apartment blocks has reached an extraordinary 1.51 million square metres – an increase of 1,112% by floor area.

The average apartment has become slightly smaller since 2016, falling from 180 square metres to 174.4 square metres. Even so, that remains a substantial average. Two trends help explain why.

Mixed-use buildings add to the growth

In 2016, mixed-use apartment blocks – with shops or offices on the ground floor and apartments above – were almost unheard of, accounting for just 12,859 square metres.

By 2026, the number of residential units in mixed-use buildings had climbed to 837, a rise of 410%. The growth has added considerably to the volume of new buildings in urban areas.

Demand shifts towards premium apartments

A decade ago, apartments were built largely as an affordable option for students and young couples, so smaller homes were more common.

By 2026, demand was increasingly shaped by international companies setting up headquarters in Cyprus. Their executives often seek larger, high-end homes, including three and four-bedroom apartments and premium penthouses. That demand has helped keep the average apartment size close to 174 square metres.

Detached homes are growing in size

The figures for detached houses point to a marked social and economic shift. While apartment floor area has soared by more than 1,100%, the total floor area of detached homes has risen by a more modest 56%.

Building a detached house has long ceased to be the default choice for Cyprus’ mass-market buyer. One of the clearest signs is the rise in average house size: from 170.5 square metres in 2016 to 222.2 square metres in 2026.

The figures point to the effects of higher building costs and rising land prices. In 2016, middle-income households could still build modest or mid-sized homes of 140 to 160 square metres on the outskirts of cities, making use of cheaper land after the financial crisis. By 2026, the cost of construction materials and plots had pushed many of those buyers out of the market.

Detached homes increasingly cater to affluent buyers

Those who can afford to build a detached home today are mainly higher-earning buyers with demanding specifications, both Cypriot and international. They are building large, often luxury homes of more than 220 square metres, lifting the average size.

The modest increase in the number of new detached homes – from 1,466 in 2016 to 1,760 in 2026 – suggests the market has reached a point of balance. With the mortgage rate at 3.24%, the combined cost of land and construction can make monthly repayments unaffordable for an average couple.

Apartments offer a lower total purchase cost, which can keep mortgage repayments within reach. For many households, they have become the more practical route to home ownership.

Over the past decade, the market’s roles have become clearer. Apartments have become the mass-market product, with 1.5 million square metres in 2026 serving demand for homes, student accommodation and rental investment. Detached houses, by contrast, have become a more exclusive premium market. Their development is increasingly defined by larger homes and plots, rather than a sharp rise in the number built.

By Theano Theopoulou

Translated and adapted from an article published by philenews