Urgent call for legislation on jointly owned buildings in Cyprus

The Cyprus Association of Condominium Managers (SYDIKOIK) has issued an urgent plea to the Parliamentary Committee on Interior Affairs to bring forward and pass legislation governing the management of jointly owned buildings.

Despite being informed that a follow-up meeting would take place in Parliament in January to advance the matter, no such meeting has occurred – and no explanation has been given for the delay.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, SYDIKOIK spokesperson Vassilis Artemiou stressed that the association’s primary goal is to improve the quality of life for residents living in jointly owned buildings. A key issue, he explained, is the need to modernise outdated legislation, which currently causes numerous problems.

He noted that the association has already made extensive efforts, including meetings at Parliament, and recently sent a letter to all members and the chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Interior Affairs. “It is deeply disappointing,” he said, “that we have yet to receive a single response from anyone.”

Mounting pressure for jointly owned buildings reform

Artemiou explained that this press conference was necessary to increase public pressure for legislative reform. “This is a pressing issue,” he stated, “that affects thousands of people living in shared buildings. We need modern, effective legislation to solve the serious problems they face.”

SYDIKOIK President Christos Kyzis highlighted that the lack of a comprehensive and modern legal framework has become a long-standing issue. “Procrastination and indifference have left property managers and owners without the tools they need to operate with transparency, safety, and fairness,” he said.

“The absence of clear regulations creates chaos—and it’s the citizens who pay the price every day. As an association, we’ve done everything within our means.”

A public appeal to parliament

Kyzis went on to issue a public call to the President and members of the Parliamentary Committee on Interior Affairs to immediately set a date for discussing the proposed legislation. He urged Parliament to explain the reasons behind this “unacceptable delay” and called on political parties to take a clear stance on whether or not they support regulating such a serious social matter.

He also suggested that, if the state or local authorities are unwilling or unable to take responsibility, it may be time to revisit the 2019 legislative proposal to establish an independent council for jointly owned buildings. This autonomous body, he said, would be capable of overseeing, enforcing, and offering fair resolutions – free from political influence and delays.

“Silence and inaction are no longer acceptable,” Kyzis declared. “We are ready to engage in dialogue, ready to present evidence, but we are not prepared to continue living in a country where buildings grow taller while responsibility shrinks. Society cannot wait any longer – we are here to represent it.”

A jointly owned buildings bill left in limbo

Asked when the bill was last discussed in Parliament, SYDIKOIK Secretary Anna Papa confirmed that the final discussion took place in November 2024. “We were told there would be a follow-up meeting in January 2025 to move the bill closer to a vote. Unfortunately, that meeting never happened—despite our repeated efforts via letters and enquiries to find out why,” she said.

Papa explained that the proposed bill addresses many gaps and clarifies numerous legal ambiguities. One key issue it seeks to resolve is the widespread problem of unpaid communal fees. “This is the legislation we are asking to see passed – finally – so we can move forward,” she added.

Impact of local government reform

Asked whether the recent local government reform and the transfer of responsibilities to the new District Self-Governance Organisations (EOAs) affects this issue, Papa confirmed it does.

She recounted that during the November meeting in Parliament, officials indicated that further discussion would follow in January after final comments, primarily from the Land Registry, were made. “This never happened,” she reiterated. “We still don’t know the reasons for the delay or who is responsible.”

Overwhelmed authorities and an alternative proposal

Artemiou added that under current legislation, the Land Registry is responsible for managing jointly owned building committees, a responsibility it has consistently refused for years. The new bill would transfer that duty to the EOAs.

However, he expressed concern that EOAs are already burdened with numerous responsibilities and may be unwilling, or unable, to take on the management of some 30,000 – 40,000 jointly owned buildings. “There is already a 2019 bill that proposes the creation of an independent council solely responsible for oversight, record-keeping, and conflict resolution,” he explained.

He argued that if the EOAs are reluctant to take on this challenge, then reviving the 2019 proposal might be the most viable solution. “This independent body,” he added, “should potentially include state participation and have the authority to issue decisions and enforce measures – though that’s something that must be debated in Parliament.”

(Translated from the Greek article in Stockwatch)