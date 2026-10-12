Faster planning approvals, regular building inspections and better access to property data were among the priorities raised at the annual general meeting of the Property Valuers Association (SEEAK), a member of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI).

Speakers also called for stronger management committees in jointly-owned buildings and renewed action to increase the supply of affordable homes.

Association president Polys Kourousides said simpler, digital processes and faster, more predictable permits are essential to development, investment and housing supply. He urged the authorities to make better use of state-owned land and support financially sustainable affordable housing schemes through public-private partnerships.

On building safety, Mr Kourousides renewed the association’s proposal for periodic technical inspections, describing it as an “MOT for buildings”. He also called for stronger powers for management committees, including effective ways to collect unpaid charges and ensure essential maintenance.

Licensed valuers, he said, should have formal access to relevant data held by the District Local Government Organisations (DLGOs), particularly information on planning and building permits. Access would need to respect personal data protection. Reliable, up-to-date records could make valuations more accurate and transparent, benefiting residents, lenders and the wider property market.

Constantinos Yiorkadjis, president of the Nicosia DLGO, said the planning reform was not yet complete. The Ippodamos digital system needs to be upgraded so that instructions, procedures and consultations are handled through one platform. He said consultations with outside bodies were a major source of delay and called on ministries to set time limits and use the system consistently. Digitising older property files is also needed.

The Nicosia DLGO took responsibility for dangerous buildings in April 2025, Mr Yiorkadjis said, initially without a structure or budget. It has since created a digital register, but current tools remain slow. He called for updated or additional legal powers to allow faster intervention, and for the new legislation on jointly owned buildings to be brought into force.

ETEK president Constanti Constantinos backed a digital identity for buildings, which he said would give valuers easier access to essential information. He also called for regular inspections, warning that the number of dangerous structures could rise from 2,000 – 3,000 today to 20,000 within five years without routine checks.

Andreas Vyras, president of the Union of Cyprus Municipalities, said independent, evidence-based valuations support responsible lending and investment, market transparency and financial stability. He added that access to affordable housing remains a pressing issue for local communities.

CCCI secretary-general Philokypros Rousounidis said the valuers’ expertise could inform policy on property, construction and national development. Former association president and MP Charalambos Petrides said Parliament would help advance long-delayed bills, including measures on jointly owned and dangerous buildings.

The meeting also reviewed the association’s 2025–26 activity and priorities, European representation through TEGOVA, and specialist seminars on dangerous buildings and hotel and resort valuation.

Translated and adapted from an article published by the Cyprus News Agency