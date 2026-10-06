Cyprus property sales continued to rise in September, with 1,681 contracts recorded across the island. That was the highest September total since records began in 2000, and 13% more than the 1,484 recorded in September 2025.

The latest figures from the Department of Lands and Surveys show that sales increased in most districts. Larnaca recorded the strongest annual rise, while Limassol remained the island’s largest property market.

Larnaca leads September growth

Larnaca recorded the strongest growth in September. Sales rose 29% to 393, from 305 in the same month last year.

Limassol recorded the second-largest increase. Sales rose 16% to 506, from 436 in September 2025.

Sales in Paphos reached 345, up 10% from 313 a year earlier. Nicosia recorded a more modest rise of 7%, to 374 from 351.

Famagusta was the exception. Sales fell 20% to 63, from 79 in September 2025. This was the district’s fourth consecutive monthly decline.

September market segment performance

Sales rose in all three buyer groups in September.

Cypriot buyers remained the largest group, making 976 purchases, or 58.1% of the total. EU citizens made 210 purchases (12.5%), while non-EU citizens made 495 (29.4%).

Property sales to domestic buyers

Sales to Cypriot buyers rose 10% in September, to 976 from 888 in the same month last year.

Paphos was the only district to record a fall: sales declined 14%, to 99 from 115. The falls were outweighed by increases elsewhere. Sales rose 34% in Larnaca, to 206 from 154; 26% in Famagusta, to 39 from 31; 8% in Nicosia, to 323 from 298; and 7% in Limassol, to 309 from 290.

Property sales to EU citizens

Sales to EU citizens rose 4% in September, to 210 from 202 in September 2025.

Famagusta was the only district to record a decline. Sales fell 85%, to 4 from 26. The other four districts all recorded growth. Nicosia, where sales fell 6% in August, saw them rise 50% in September, to 27 from 18.

Sales in Paphos rose 17%, to 97 from 83. Larnaca recorded a 13% rise, to 43 from 38, while Limassol was up 5%, to 39 from 37.





Property sales to non-EU citizens

Sales to non-EU citizens rose 26% in September, to 495 from 394 in the same month last year.

Nicosia and Famagusta recorded falls of 31% and 9% respectively: sales declined to 24 from 35 in Nicosia and to 20 from 22 in Famagusta.

The other three districts posted double-digit gains. Limassol had the strongest growth, with sales up 45% to 158 from 109. Paphos followed, up 30% to 149 from 115. Larnaca recorded a 27% rise, to 144 from 113.

Cyprus property market remains strong

Between January and September 2026, 14,969 sale contracts were lodged with district Land Registry offices. That was 14% more than the 13,173 recorded in the same period last year.

The increase points to continued demand for residential and commercial property across Cyprus.

Limassol remained the leading district, recording 4,860 contracts, up from 4,156 in the same period of 2025. Nicosia recorded 3,163, compared with 2,991 a year earlier. Paphos had 2,999 sales, up from 2,531, while Larnaca rose to 3,291 from 2,869. Famagusta recorded 656 contracts, up from 626.

The latest Land Registry figures show continued strong demand for property in Cyprus. Sales increased across all districts in the first nine months of the year, despite Famagusta’s monthly fall in September.

Year-to-date market segment performance

Domestic sales

Every district recorded higher domestic property sales in the first nine months of 2026 than in the same period last year.

Limassol led, with sales up 18% to 3,046 from 2,588. Famagusta followed, with growth of 9% to 356 from 328. Larnaca rose 7% to 1,748 from 1,628, while Nicosia was up 5% to 2,670 from 2,537.

Paphos recorded the smallest increase, at 1%, with sales rising from 877 to 882.

EU sales

Sales to EU buyers rose 21% in the first nine months of 2026, to 2,094 from 1,728 in the same period last year.

Paphos recorded the strongest growth, up 39% to 809 from 584. Larnaca rose 30% to 420 from 322, followed by Nicosia, up 12% to 246 from 220, and Limassol, up 9% to 500 from 459. Sales in Famagusta fell 17%, to 119 from 143.

Non-EU sales

Sales to non-EU citizens were almost twice as high as sales to EU citizens during the first nine months of 2026. Overall sales to non-EU buyers rose 19%.

Paphos sales were up 22% from 1,070 to 1,308 and Larnaca also recorded a 22% increase from 919 to 1,123. Limassol followed with growth of 18% from 1,109 to 1,314, while Famagusta sales rose 17% from 155 to 181 and Nicosia recorded a 6% increase from 234 to 347.

Overseas buyers’ trends

Purchases by EU and non-EU citizens together accounted for 47% of all property sales in the first nine months of 2026.

Overseas demand was particularly strong in Paphos. EU and non-EU citizens bought 2,117 properties there, more than twice the 882 bought by Cypriot buyers.

Long-term market segment performance

The long-term chart tracks year-to-date sales in each market segment from 2008. The Department of Lands and Surveys began reporting separate figures for EU and non-EU buyers in 2018. Before then, purchases by all foreign buyers were grouped together as overseas sales contracts.