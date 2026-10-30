Shared ownership could give more young professionals and middle-income families a foothold in Cyprus’ housing market. The model lets buyers purchase part of a home and pay a regulated fee on the share they do not yet own.

The proposal brings together public bodies, commercial banks and homebuyers. It is presented as a way to address the gap between social housing support and the cost of buying a home on the open market.

How the shared ownership model would work

Under the proposed scheme, buyers would purchase an initial share of a property, potentially around 40% of its market value. The Cyprus Land Development Corporation (CLDC) would retain the remaining share, while the buyer lives in the home and pays an occupancy fee on that portion.

The buyer would need a mortgage only for their share. That could reduce the deposit and borrowing required compared with buying the whole property at once, although eligibility and lending terms would depend on the final scheme and individual circumstances.

The proposal includes a three-year period with no rent charged on the CLDC’s share. From the fourth year, the annual charge would be set at 2% of the value of the remaining share.

Example: a three-bedroom apartment

For illustration, the proposal uses a 109-square-metre, three-bedroom apartment priced at €229,600, or €2,106 per square metre.

A buyer purchasing 40% would pay €91,840 for their share. The CLDC would retain the other 60%, valued at €137,760. After the three-year grace period, a 2% annual charge on that share would amount to about €2,755 a year, or €230 a month.

These figures are based on the example in the proposal. Actual costs would depend on the property valuation and the final terms of the scheme.

Buyers could increase their share over time

Shared ownership schemes commonly allow buyers to purchase further portions of their home as their finances improve. In this proposal, additional shares would be priced using an independent open-market valuation at the time of purchase. Valuations would be carried out by chartered surveyors registered with the Cyprus Scientific and Technical Chamber (ETEK).

This step-by-step approach, known as staircasing, could help households build equity gradually. It would also provide a route towards full ownership, subject to the buyer’s ability to finance later purchases.

Why housing supply alone may not be enough

Building more homes is often presented as a response to rising prices. But the type, price and location of new properties also matter to local buyers.

In high-demand areas such as Limassol, the proposal argues that land and construction costs can encourage developers to focus on higher-priced homes. Meanwhile, vacant, holiday and investment properties do not necessarily meet the needs of local first-time buyers and families.

For shared ownership to reach its intended buyers, homes would need to be priced for local incomes and located close to jobs, transport and public services. The proposal suggests that municipalities in Limassol, Nicosia, Paphos and Larnaca could contribute public land and use planning incentives to encourage suitable developments.

Banks and legal protections would be central

The proposal says banks such as Bank of Cyprus, Hellenic Bank and Eurobank could offer mortgages for a buyer’s initial share, supported by dedicated lending terms and legal arrangements. Those products would need to be developed and agreed by lenders before the scheme could operate.

The suggested safeguards include registering the sale contract with the Department of Lands and Surveys, alongside a long-term shared ownership lease. The proposal also recommends rules to prevent speculation, including a primary-residence requirement, restrictions on short-term subletting and a minimum period before resale.

It further suggests giving the CLDC the first option to buy back a share, or reallocate it to an eligible applicant on the social housing waiting list.

Potential benefits – and questions to resolve

Supporters say shared ownership could help households that earn too much to qualify for traditional social assistance but cannot afford a full mortgage. Keeping homes within established communities could also help Cyprus retain workers who might otherwise move abroad because of housing costs.

The model would still require clear rules on eligibility, maintenance costs, resale, valuation disputes and the long-term financial responsibilities of both the buyer and the CLDC. Its impact would depend on the number of homes provided, where they are built and whether their total costs remain manageable for local households.

Shared ownership is therefore one proposed route to broader access to homeownership in Cyprus. Turning it into a working scheme would require coordination between public authorities, municipalities, developers and commercial lenders.

Adapted from an article by Panayiotis Pachomiou, Chartered Architect, B.Sc (Hons) Arch Diploma Arch RIBA

Published by en.philenews.com