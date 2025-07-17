Cyprus Property News logo
HomeJointly Owned BuildingsNew rules for communal swimming pools
Latest News & UpdatesJointly Owned BuildingsLegal Matters

New rules for communal swimming pools

By Nigel Howarth
Changes to Cyprus' swimming pools law in 2025

In a move set to ease burdens for some property owners, the Interior Ministry has officially relaxed the rules surrounding communal swimming pools that serve multiple households.

The changes were announced this week as part of a broader effort to modernize the legal framework governing pool usage.

Why change the rules for swimming pools?

Until now, any swimming pool serving two or more residential units was classified as a public swimming pool. This classification meant hefty requirements, including the need for an operating permit, lifeguard presence, and the installation of toilets and showers.

Officials admitted that these rules were often impossible or too costly to comply with, particularly for small or large private developments where pools are jointly owned or shared. The government pointed to rapid residential development in recent years as the main driver behind the reforms, stressing the urgency of updating outdated legislation.

The new system: Three pool categories

To streamline things, the government has introduced a three-tiered classification system, each with its own clearly defined obligations:

  1. Public and high-risk pools
    These include recreational public pools and competition pools. They still fall under the strictest regulations due to their high traffic and usage.
  2. Business-related pools
    This category covers pools that are an additional service to a primary business—like hotels or tourist accommodations. These will be regulated accordingly but still within a more practical framework.
  3. Private and shared-use pools
    This final category includes private pools located at self-catering accommodations and those serving up to five residential units:
    • No more lifeguard requirement
    • No operating permit needed
    • Only occasional “sample inspections” will apply

However, it remains unclear how private and shared pools serving five or more residential units will be dealt with.

Permits for swimming pools

Responsibility for issuing operating permits has also shifted. Municipalities will now handle permits for pools within their boundaries, while district offices will take over for those outside municipal zones.

What’s next?

The new law also distinguishes between constructing a swimming pool and operating one, two separate activities that will be regulated independently going forward. The government is already working on new planning laws to better address construction-related issues, with updates expected in the coming months.

Final thoughts

These legal adjustments mark a small step toward making communal swimming pools more accessible and manageable for property owners.

However, questions remain about how shared pools serving five or more residential units will be addressed.

Previous article
Apartments rental supply down in Cyprus – latest trends

RELATED ARTICLES

PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT

  • All comments are vetted. Please keep all comments on-topic and relevant to the substance of the original article and ensure that the email address you provide is accurate and verifiable.
  • Comments considered to be potentially libellous and those containing racist, vulgar, derogatory, discriminatory or offensive language, personal attacks or advertising will be rejected.
  • Comments must not harass, abuse, or threaten another's personal safety or property, make false statements, defame, or impersonate someone else.
  • Do not submit the same comment more than once or it may be rejected.
  • Comments only please. If you have a question, visit the on-line Cyprus property forum.
  • Comments failing to comply with these guidelines will not be published.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Stories

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter

We handle your data responsibly, find more about our privacy policy

Cyprus property transfer fees

Elsewhere in Cyprus Property News

EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP
1.1588
RUB
0.0107
CNY
0.1183
CHF
1.0704

Property capital gains tax (CGT) calculator