New rules for communal swimming pools

In a move set to ease burdens for some property owners, the Interior Ministry has officially relaxed the rules surrounding communal swimming pools that serve multiple households.

The changes were announced this week as part of a broader effort to modernize the legal framework governing pool usage.

Why change the rules for swimming pools?

Until now, any swimming pool serving two or more residential units was classified as a public swimming pool. This classification meant hefty requirements, including the need for an operating permit, lifeguard presence, and the installation of toilets and showers.

Officials admitted that these rules were often impossible or too costly to comply with, particularly for small or large private developments where pools are jointly owned or shared. The government pointed to rapid residential development in recent years as the main driver behind the reforms, stressing the urgency of updating outdated legislation.

The new system: Three pool categories

To streamline things, the government has introduced a three-tiered classification system, each with its own clearly defined obligations:

Public and high-risk pools

These include recreational public pools and competition pools. They still fall under the strictest regulations due to their high traffic and usage. Business-related pools

This category covers pools that are an additional service to a primary business—like hotels or tourist accommodations. These will be regulated accordingly but still within a more practical framework. Private and shared-use pools

This final category includes private pools located at self-catering accommodations and those serving up to five residential units:

No more lifeguard requirement No operating permit needed Only occasional “sample inspections” will apply



However, it remains unclear how private and shared pools serving five or more residential units will be dealt with.

Permits for swimming pools

Responsibility for issuing operating permits has also shifted. Municipalities will now handle permits for pools within their boundaries, while district offices will take over for those outside municipal zones.

What’s next?

The new law also distinguishes between constructing a swimming pool and operating one, two separate activities that will be regulated independently going forward. The government is already working on new planning laws to better address construction-related issues, with updates expected in the coming months.

Final thoughts

These legal adjustments mark a small step toward making communal swimming pools more accessible and manageable for property owners.

However, questions remain about how shared pools serving five or more residential units will be addressed.