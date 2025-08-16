Cyprus Property News logo
Cyprus drops to 42nd in global house price index

By Nigel Howarth
Cyprus slips in house price index

Cyprus has slipped to 42nd place in the Knight Frank Global House Price Index for Q1 2025, recording a nominal rise of 2.0% in housing prices and a real increase of just 0.4% after inflation adjustment.

The Knight Frank Global House Price Index is a widely recognised benchmark that tracks and compares residential property price movements across dozens of countries and regions worldwide.

Cyprus’ journey from 18th to 42nd place

Cyprus has been on a clear downward trend since 2023.

  • Q1 2023: 18th place with an 8.5% rise
  • Q4 2023: 15th place with 6.5%
  • Q1 2024: 19th place with 5.5%
  • Q4 2024: 43rd place with 1.0%
  • Q1 2025: 42nd place with 2.0%

This marks a steep fall from its earlier momentum.

Greece holding firm

Greece, while also losing some of its 2023 strength, managed to maintain more stability.

  • Q1 2023: 6th place (14.5%)
  • Q4 2023: 4th place (11.8%)
  • Q1 2024: 6th place (10.4%)
  • Q4 2024: 23rd place (6.6%)
  • Q1 2025: 18th place (6.8%)

Global picture: inflation and monetary policy

Globally, house prices rose 2.3% in Q1 2025 — the highest since mid-2024, yet still well below the long-term average of 5.1%. The rebound is largely attributed to lower interest rates, easing borrowing costs. However, persistent inflation continues to erode real purchasing power.

  • Turkey topped the index with a 32.2% nominal rise, though in real terms prices actually fell by 4.2% due to high inflation.
  • Mainland China (–7.5%) and Hong Kong (–6.5%) remained at the bottom.

2023–2024 trends

  • End of 2024: Cyprus at 43rd (1.0%), Greece at 23rd (6.6%), Turkey still leading (29.4%).
  • Start of 2024: More resilience with a global 3.6% rise; Cyprus 19th (5.5%), Greece 6th (10.4%).
  • End of 2023: Stronger growth at 3.9%; Cyprus 15th (6.5%), Greece 4th (11.8%).
  • Start of 2023: Global slowdown at 3.6%, Cyprus 18th (8.5%), Greece 6th (14.5%), Turkey surging 132.8%.

Knight Frank Global House Price Index

The Knight Frank Global House Price Index is published quarterly and serves as a key tool for investors, analysts, and policymakers, offering a consolidated view of international housing market trends and cross-country comparisons.

