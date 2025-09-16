Cyprus building permits drop, project value rises

The number of building permits approved in the first five months of 2025 has seen a significant decline, even as the value and total area of authorised projects recorded notable increases.

According to data released earlier today by the Statistical Service (CySTAT), from January to May 2025, a total of 2,764 building permits were issued, compared with 3,254 in the same period of 2024 – representing a fall of 15.1%.

Despite the drop in permits, the overall value of projects rose by 15.5%, reaching €1.46 billion, while the total area increased by 15.2%, amounting to 1,189,633 square metres.

There was also a notable rise in the number of residential units, which rose to 5,484, up from 4,844 in 2024, reflecting a 13.2% increase.

The value of residential buildings rose by 15.9% to €1.1 billion.

Non-residential buildings reached a value of €276 million, up 17.0%.

Civil engineering projects surged by 37.8%.

Conversely, land division projects fell by 41.6%, while road construction recorded a steep drop of 66.6%.

Significant drop in building permits in May

The downward trend continued in May, when permits dropped by 14.4% to 607, compared with 709 in May 2024.

However, both the value and total area of projects increased, along with the number of residential units approved during the month:

Total authorised area: 261,637 square metres

Total project value: €315 million

New residential units: 1,163

Permit analysis by project category

Residential buildings : permits fell by 5.5% (2,044 vs. 2,163 in 2024).

: permits fell by 5.5% (2,044 vs. 2,163 in 2024). Non-residential buildings : steep decline of 42.3% (308 vs. 534).

: steep decline of 42.3% (308 vs. 534). Civil engineering projects : down 21.4%.

: down 21.4%. Land division : decreased by 10.6%.

: decreased by 10.6%. Road construction: the sharpest fall, down 69.8%.

Construction area: shift towards residential

Residential building area grew by 16.8%, reaching 947,511 square metres.

Non-residential building area increased by 9.0%.

Civil engineering projects rose sharply by 47.9%, reaching 3,784 square metres.

Strong growth in residential units

The number of residential units planned under May’s permits totals 1,163, including:

366 detached houses (+15.1%)

89 semi-detached houses (+6.8%)

708 apartment units (+16.9%)

On the other hand, no mixed-use apartment blocks were recorded in May, while overall in the first five months of 2025, such buildings dropped by 31.6%.

Reform and new building permits framework

Since 1 July 2024, responsibility for issuing building permits has been transferred to the District Self-Government Organisations (EOAs), which now manage applications through the integrated “Ippodamos” information system.

The system also handles a large number of older paper-based applications submitted before its launch.

During its initial operation, some technical and procedural difficulties were identified, affecting both processing flows and statistical reporting. The Statistical Service is working closely with the relevant ministries and authorities to resolve these issues and ensure the smooth provision of reliable data.